Furniture Rental Startup Cityfurnish Raises 2.5 Million In Debt Funds

Cityfurnish, a leading online furniture rental platform in India, has recently closed a $2.5 million financing round. The funding, which includes debt and equity, was led by Northern Arc Capital and included participation from Western Capital, UC Capital Inclusive, and existing investors. With this new round of funding, Cityfurnish has now raised a total of $10 million in debt and equity to support its growth.

Founded in 2015 by Neerav Jain and Saurabh Gupta, Cityfurnish was established to provide a flexible and convenient home furnishing solution to urban India. With more than 70% of apartments in metropolitan cities being unfurnished or semi-furnished, Cityfurnish offers a unique solution that solves a major pain point for many Indians. The company's full-stack model, which includes in-house design, delivery, and assembly, sets it apart from its competition and has led to significant growth and profitability.

Currently operating in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, company plans to use this latest round of funding to expand Cityfurnish's operations and improve its technology, allowing it to increase its presence in cities across India by 2025.

The company's mission is to provide a commitment-free furniture rental experience, allowing users to switch furniture regularly and live a flexible lifestyle. This aligns with the growing trend of consumers choosing to live asset-light, without compromising on the quality or services.

Cityfurnish's commitment to providing a superior customer experience is evident in its 72-hour free delivery and maintenance policy. The company's team also conducts regular surveys to understand the needs and pain points of its customers, and incorporates this feedback into its offerings.

Cityfurnish also understands its responsibility towards the environment. Company believes in making a positive impact on the environment while providing its customers with furniture that will last for years to come. That's why company focuses on manufacturing furniture using solid wood. Solid wood is not only durable and long-lasting, but it's also an eco-friendly choice. Unlike synthetic materials that can take centuries to decompose, solid wood is biodegradable and renewable.

If you're someone who has appreciated Cityfurnish's great products and services, but would rather own your furniture than rent it, then Zior is the perfect match for you! Zior have a fantastic selection of stylish and sophisticated furniture, with clean lines, sturdy construction. They can help you re-think your living space or just bring something new into it.

With its innovative approach, Cityfurnish is changing the way people in India think about home furnishings and making it easier than ever before to live a flexible and convenient lifestyle. In today’s world, we are increasingly becoming more and more flexible in our living arrangements.

We may find ourselves moving from one city to another for work or study. We may also want to switch between homes due to our diverse needs or changed taste. Furnishing a home can be a real pain. It’s expensive, time-consuming and we often end up spending a lot of money.

Cityfurnish aims to change this by making it easy for people to rent furniture online, without breaking the bank as well as without loosing their flexibility to change or return the furniture whenever they want.

The founders of Cityfurnish saw the need for a solution to this problem. They also understood that there was no easy way for people to rent furniture online without having to spend thousands of rupees or go through all the hassle of searching and shopping around.

They decided to create an affordable platform where people could rent their furniture on an hourly basis, without having to worry about hidden costs.

We talked with Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder and Business Head of Cityfurnish and he explained about company’s latest roadmap and revolutionary vision.

“Modern world is facing many challenges and sustainability is one and most important of them. As the company expanded, our vision grew and we observed the dire need of making our products and services sustainable. Hence we designed an end-to-end solution for our customers by stitching Cityfurnish and Zior together.” Quoted Saurabh Gupta

“Sustainability is a critical issue in today's world, and the furniture industry is no exception. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that not only look good but are also environmentally responsible. We understand this and is dedicated to providing a sustainable end-to-end solution to its customers. We give a buy back option to all our customers who choose to buy furniture form Zior. This furniture is later sanitised and refurbished to be used further on Cityfurnish for rental purpose. We make sure nothing goes waste.” He spoke proudly.

At Zior and Cityfurnish, the commitment to sustainability doesn't end with their products. They also prioritise environmentally friendly practices in their business operations focused on reducing waste by reusing everything that can be reused.

This way, you can feel good about your choice knowing that it not only benefits you, but also the planet.

Cityfurnish is a leading online furniture rental platform, providing an innovative solution for India’s fast-growing urban population.

Cityfurnish makes environmental stewardship a priority and aims to make real improvements in the world around us.

The company ensures that customers get high-quality products at affordable prices and provides a hassle-free service that’s easy to use.

We wish Cityfurnish every success in its future endeavors.