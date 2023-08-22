Global Investors Summit-2023 Is Being Organized In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government is going to organize Global Investors Summit-2023 this year. For this, the Uttarakhand government has stepped up its preparations. In this direction, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the people of the industry in the national capital New Delhi on Monday evening. Information about the steps taken by the Uttarakhand government for ease of doing business was given in the programme.

The CM also held discussions with FICCI and CII and took their suggestions. He said that the Uttarakhand government is giving all kinds of facilities to the entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami called upon the entrepreneurs to make Uttarakhand their workplace. Describing Uttarakhand as the fastest developing state in the country, the Chief Minister said that our entrepreneurs are the brand ambassadors of the state. During the dialogue, a large number of representatives of various industries gave their suggestions and agreed to invest in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of making the country's economy USD 5 trillion. Keeping this in mind, the Uttarakhand state has launched the Shashkt Uttarakhand Mission to strengthen the state's economy, under which a target has been set to double the state's GSDP in the next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized by the state as a link to achieve this goal.

The Chief Minister said that the investor-centric policies of the State, investment in infrastructure, availability of skilled manpower and good governance have laid the foundation for a healthy investment climate in the State. Setu (State Institute for Empowering and Transforming Uttarakhand) has been set up in the state like NITI Aayog for better planning structure, effective policy making, promotion of innovations and inter-departmental coordination and monitoring and evaluation of development works.

The Chief Minister said that like the Government of India, the state government is also taking action to remove/replace unnecessary Acts. So far about 1250 such Acts have been identified, out of which about 500 Acts are being repealed through Single Repeal Act. He said that the procedures are being simplified by the state government to provide better and time-bound facilities to the investors. Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) has been formed to create infrastructure facilities in the state and attract investors.

The Chief Minister said that today all the states are envisioning an economically strong state. We have also set a target of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country by the year 2025. To fulfill this objective, we are working towards realizing the Prime Minister's concept of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" through collective efforts.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has special attachment to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In the last 09 years, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, rapid development works have been done in every field in the state of Uttarakhand. Various development schemes have been given to the state of Uttarakhand by the Prime Minister. The work on Char Dham All Weather Road is going on at a fast pace. Work on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line is progressing at a fast pace. Uttarakhand is also known as the spiritual capital of India. He said that the entire Uttarakhand is a best destination from the point of view of filming.

He said that along with "ease of doing business" there is "peace of doing business" in the state. The incidents of labor unrest are negligible in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand. The loss of manpower in industries due to labor unrest is the lowest in the country. The crime rate in Uttarakhand is 22 percent less crime rate than the national average.

The Chief Minister said that in the Export Preparedness Index for the year 2022 released by NITI Aayog, the state of Uttarakhand ranks first among the Himalayan states, while it ranks ninth in the entire country. In the “LEADS” ranking of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Uttarakhand is included in the State Achievers category in the year 2022 ranking. Similarly, Startups are included in the "Leader" category in the ranking. A dedicated "Investor Facilitation Cell" has been established at the Directorate of Industries level for investment promotion and promotion in the state, which provides dedicated handholding support as a "one stop shop" for investors/businessmen. The facility of a dedicated relationship manager is available for entrepreneurs with capital investment of more than Rs.5.00 crore. Online Single Window Clearance Portal www. investuttarakhand.uk.gov.in has been set up.

The Chief Minister said that industrialization has accelerated in Uttarakhand after 2003 due to the special industrial package approved by former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Three big industrial parks have been set up in the state. The policy framework of the state includes Tourism Policy-2023, MSME Policy-2023, Startup Policy-2023, Logistics Policy-2023, Policy-2023 for establishment of private industrial sectors. We have promulgated 27 policies in various fields. All the policies of the state are investor friendly and we have made our policies attractive as compared to other states. At present, a land bank of about 6000 acres has been made in the state for the establishment of industries in various sectors. Along with this, Policy-2023 has been implemented for the establishment of private industrial estates/areas to ensure availability of necessary land for industries. If 80 percent of the land is purchased by the entrepreneur for setting up industry in the private sector and there is an obstacle in purchasing the remaining land, then the said land will be acquired and made available by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the resolution of the problems has been started from September, 2021 only through continuous dialogue with the entrepreneurs, stakeholders and concerned departments of the state. More than 90 percent of the problems raised by the entrepreneurs in various meetings have been resolved. A conciliation committee has been formed for respectable settlement of disputes between various industries and state government departments. Through this committee, there is a system to resolve such disputes through negotiation and mutual settlement. Our policies are progressive in design and aimed at sustainable and inclusive growth. With a combination of thriving ecosystem, skilled and talented workforce, high technical expertise, continuous innovation and business friendly policies, we are determined to establish the state as an ideal destination for all types of businesses and businessmen. The Chief Minister encouraged the Uttarakhand state to participate in the roadshows to be organized in various cities of the country under the Global Investors Summit-2023 "Destination Uttarakhand-2.0" and participate in the main program of this event.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr. SS Sandhu, Secretary to Chief Minister Shri R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Shri Shailesh Bagoli also informed about the initiatives taken in the interest of investors in the state. Secretary Industries shri Vinay Shankar Pandey expressed his gratitude and informed about the facilities being provided to industries through the presentation by Director General Industries Shri Rohit Meena. During the dialogue, Shri . Ajay Singh, President, ASSOCHAM, while appreciating the startup policy of Uttarakhand, suggested promoting hotel tourism in the state. Congratulating the Uttarakhand Government and Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Director General of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India Shri Vinnie Mehta appreciated industrial policies of Uttarakhand . All India Motors Transport (Congress) Shri A.P. Uniyal said that it is easy to work in Uttarakhand now. PHD Chamber of Commerce said that the Government of Uttarakhand is very active for industrial activities all over India and congratulated the Government of Uttarakhand for the efforts being made towards sustainable development.

In this dialogue program, General Secretary of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shri . Saurabh Sanyal, Director General of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India Shri Vinnie Mehta, General Secretary of Healthcare Federation of India Shri . Siddharth Bhattacharya, President of Laghu Udyog Bharti Shri Baldevbhai Prajapati, Indian Association of Shri Rajiv Mehra, President of Tour Operators, Shri . Naveen Gupta, General Secretary of All India Motor Transport Congress, Shri Raghav Jadli, President of All India Food Processors Association, Shri . Manish Puri, President of Association of Container Train Operators, The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Shri Subhrakant Panda, President, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Shri Ajay Singh, President, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Shri Pankaj Goyal, Secretary General, Hotel Association of India, Shri . M.P. Bezbaruwa, National Association of Software More than three dozen entrepreneurs, including President of End Service Companies Ms. Debjani Ghosh, Director General of Society of India Automobile Manufacturers Shri Rajesh Menon gave their suggestions and ideas.