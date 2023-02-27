Glorification Of Beats And Sounds – Priyanshu Bhardwaj

The art of handling beats along with rapid fire of sound is Rap music and the one who possesses it calls ‘Rapper’. Rapper writes and perform rap music and highly & rhythmic beats. It pairs artfully written lyrics with ambient music with sounds to produce narrative song. Many rappers specialize in particular genre of rap, such as hip-hop rap rock and jazz rap.

Priyanshu Bhardwaj is a young hustling rap star of the generation and very disciplined and highly concerned about his adaptability with consistency in the changing environment. He grew up with a soulful voice and love in his heart for hip-hop music.

Since he started rapping a few years ago, he got several burnouts in those years, which led him to discover an unrealized passion for rap. Some rappers in the current music industry may perform raps the other songwriter compose but He writes his own music and it is a key aspect of being a fascinating rapper.

Conveying and pairing beats demands a lot of effort. He continuously works to innovate and transcend his audience’s expectations. He is the love of the audience because he gives his listeners something to relate to their own life. Hip-hop as a culture has been very complex due to immigrants from different parts of the world. Hip hop based on truth and hope for the people and this gave him a lot of influence.

Many people claim that rap spreads violence among people but truth is that rap uses to raise the voices of young people against injustice and it is a process of a particular group of people striving to have their voices heard in the public sphere.

He’s very passionate about writing and use these insights to harness this creativity since he was in his teenage. He tries to invent new creativity for life. He created his own channel on YouTube and Instagram named ‘Passkivines’. The story of a hustler is a story of the struggle to make a living.