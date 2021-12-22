Gujarat CM Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel Launches Gujarati On Homegrown Koo App

India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing digital consumer marketplaces. According to predictions by Statista, the number of internet users in India will reach 666.4 million by 2023. While India continues to digitise activities at an accelerated pace, language remains an obstacle, with just 10% of the Indian population fluent in English, while the majority of Indians prefer interacting in their native dialect or Hindi. This linguistic heterogeneity causes a substantial gap in language equality and access to digital services. In India, where linguistic diversity is significant, social media platforms must empower people to express themselves in their native languages. Koo, India's microblogging platform, empowers individuals to express themselves in a wide range of languages.

Gujarat's Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri. Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, formally launched Gujarati on the Made-in-India microblogging platform, Koo. The Koo App now supports 10 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Punjabi, Bengali, and English. In the years ahead, the India-first platform will expand its services to include all 22 of India's official languages. The Koo App, which allows Indians to freely express themselves online in their native tongue, recently achieved the 20 million download mark and is likely to surpass 100 million downloads within the next year. During the event, the Chief Minister emphasised that Gujarati should be given a prominent place on social media platforms and that Gujaratis should be encouraged to freely express, share ideas, and engage in online dialogues in their language.

"We are truly humbled and delighted that the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri. Bhupendra Patel, has launched the Gujarati language on the Koo App. With this, our smart features are now available in 10 languages, enabling Indians to express, converse, and connect online in a language of their choice. We are also thrilled to have reached 20 million downloads in less than two years since our launch in March 2020. " says Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo App

About Koo

The Koo App was created in March 2020 as a multilingual, microblogging platform to allow Indians to express themselves online in their native language. The advanced features of the Koo App are currently accessible in 10 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, and English. In India, where less than 10% of the population speaks English, the Koo App decentralises Indians' voices by allowing individuals to freely share views and express themselves in the language of their choosing. Among its novel features is the platform's translation tool, which allows for real-time translation of a post into a variety of Indian languages while preserving the mood and content of the original text. Thus, amplifying a user's reach and traction.

