Gujarat's Own Kramik Yadav Emerges As One Of The Most Successful Mr. India Winners

New Delhi (India), July 11: Gujarat has produced many talented individuals who have achieved great heights in various fields. One such remarkable personality is Kramik Yadav, an international award-winning model and the winner of Rubaru Mr. India 2022. Kramik has recently been honored with the Kala Bhushan Puraskar 2023 in the Style Icon category. The prestigious award was presented to him in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on May 13, 2023, by the esteemed Padma Shri laureate Dr. Ravi Kumar Narra. This recognition is a testament to Kramik's significant contributions to the Indian pageant industry, establishing him as one of the most successful Mr. India winners in history.

Adding another feather to his cap, Kramik Yadav was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award, a remarkable achievement in the Indian pageant industry. On June 11, 2023, the prestigious award ceremony was held at the Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai under the organization of Akhilesh Singh, the esteemed founder and chairman of the awards show. This historic event marked the first time a Mr. India winner received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award. Kramik Yadav's talent, dedication, and remarkable achievements have truly set him apart in the industry.

Kramik's journey in the pageant industry began after he ventured into the world of modeling. His exceptional talent and captivating personality led him to win the coveted title of Mr. India 2022 in Chennai. As the reigning Mr. India, Kramik represented the country at Caballero Universal, the largest international modeling competition in Latin America. This accomplishment alone sets him apart as one of the few men in the world to have participated in both Rubaru Mr. India and Caballero Universal, two of the most prestigious competitions in the industry.

During the international competition held in Venezuela, Kramik captivated the audience with his humility, exquisite outfits, and impeccable sense of style. His performance earned him the title of Mister Elegance 2022, further solidifying his position as a fashion icon. Making history once again, Kramik secured the 2nd runner-up position at the Caballero Universal competition, becoming the first Asian delegate to achieve such recognition. This achievement not only brought pride to India but also showcased the talent and potential of Asian candidates on an international stage.

Apart from his success in the pageant industry, Kramik Yadav is also recognized as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the fashion world. His expertise extends beyond modeling, as he is well-versed in various Gujarati dance forms and serves as a dance choreographer. Kramik's accomplishments and contributions have earned him accolades, such as the Pride of India award and the Style Icon of the Year 2023 award in Goa and Gujarat, respectively.

Kramik Yadav's remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring models and individuals in Gujarat and beyond. His achievements not only showcase his talent and determination but also reflect the immense potential that lies within the state. With his continued success and commitment to excellence, Kramik Yadav is undoubtedly a rising star and a source of pride for Gujarat and the entire country.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kramik_yadav_?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kramik.yadav?mibextid=LQQJ4d