Haryana Bags Top Spot In Citizen Centric Governance Index 2021

Haryana ranked first in its category in the Citizen-Centric Governance Sector Ranking 2021. The state topped Group A with a total score of 0.914 in Citizen-Centric Governance and four indicators. The Citizen-Centric Governance indicator focusses on outcomes such as the Right to Service Act, the grievance redress mechanism, and the progress achieved by state governments in offering services online.

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Good Governance Index-2021 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. This index was created by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). Haryana has demonstrated its resilience in several IT-driven projects in the state, carrying forward the ambition of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. These efforts are not only yielding excellent outcomes, but they are also guaranteeing that the state progresses towards good governance with the support of e-governance.

With a single click, people can now avail the benefits of government programs from the comfort of their homes. The state administration is always striving to accomplish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of revolutionising India through e-governance. In Haryana, a system has been designed in which people do not have to attend the headquarters or district offices regularly to complete their tasks. People can now access all government programs at their nearest community service centers or online.

Haryana has also been recognised as one of the "Fastest Growing States" in the 2020–21 Sustainable Development Goals Index (SDG Index). The Haryana government is committed to accomplishing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030 and is working on it in different phases under the competent leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The state's development goals are focussed on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and the government's numerous citizen-centric programs strive to make every family self-reliant.

*Here’s the list of the Group A states ranking in Citizen Centric Governance 2021*

GROUP A STATES Haryana 0.914 Gujarat 0.788 Punjab 0.716 Goa 0.633 Maharashtra 0.543 Karnataka 0.512 Kerala 0.506 Telangana 0.394 Tamil Nadu 0.182 Andhra Pradesh 0.075

Image: Republic World