Havells India To Cover COVID-19 Vaccination Cost For All Its Employees Aged Above 18

To help citizens combat the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic, the Indian government has started the most extensive immunization program in January 2021. After Phase 1 and Phase 2, the Centre recently launched the third phase of the immunization program where all citizens above 18 years could register & receive their vaccination from 1st May 2021. Here's how Havells India Limited has been helping employees combat the pandemic.

Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, recently announced that the company would cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees in India above 18 years of age under the company's vaccination program.

Recently, Havells carried out a robust vaccination program and successfully vaccinated 95% percent of its direct and indirect employees above 45 years of age across all its 13 manufacturing plants. This was done through a combination of onsite camps and tie-ups with local hospitals. There is a cross-functional team to track the status of vaccination and health of employees across locations to provide timely help and support.

Since last year, Havells has continuously taken various initiatives during the pandemic and lockdown to ensure its employees' mental and physical well-being. To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company has extended the WFH model for its employees, wherever possible, through technology enablement. To ensure ongoing holistic development, the company has spent nearly 10,000-man-hours of training for employees, centred around upskilling, enhancing soft skills, and health & well-being.



