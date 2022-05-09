Hello! India Art Awards Support & Celebrate The Arts In All Its Forms On Their First Event

Last week, the first edition of the Hello! India Art Awards took place, taking an admirable stand in supporting, encouraging, and honouring art in all its forms. To bring more attention to this field and celebrate the richness and culture that the arts bring to our country, awards were given out to validate and motivate the people who have dedicated their lives to the arts. Incredible stakeholders helped make this event possible.

From Shrine Empire Gallery to the amazing team at Hello! India Magazine, it was incredible to see so many people get together to help make this event the success that it was. The jury for this flagship event was composed of Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Trustee and Honorary Director, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum & Art Historian, Curator, Designer and Cultural Activist, Abhishek Poddar, Founder-Trustee, Museum of Art and Photography & Art Collector, Lekha Poddar, Philanthropist, Art Collector & Founder, Devi Art Foundation and Rahaab Allana, Curator, Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, Founding Editor, PIX & Founder, ASAP/art app. Their years of experience in the field made the event that much more special for the recipients, who truly have dedicated a lot to enriching the arts.

The award show celebrated a variety of people within the art world, including authors, designers, and activists, all at different stages in their careers, with awards being handed to Divya Singh, for Young Artist of the Year, and to Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for Sustained Promotion of the Arts and Culture.

All in all, the event was a huge success, and it was incredibly uplifting to see the community get together, support and encourage the field of the arts in so many different forms.