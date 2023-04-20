Here's Everything About Ana Law Group: Chicago-based Law Firm That Specializes In IP Law

Many people have theories about what makes certain economic sectors thrive. There are many who credit the unrelenting efforts of a small group of experts in each field, while others point to the constant development of technology and the professionals who exploit new breakthroughs in a wide range of fields. There are others who blame these factors for the way certain industries are now functioning. Ana Juneja, whose firm is also called Ana Law Group, is a great example of a well-educated and skilled attorney who is in high demand in her area.

Juneja has a genuine interest in trademark law. Her work, as a cornerstone in the industry, has been getting a lot of attention as of late. Her recent articles on trademarks, patents, LLCs, and other forms of legal protection may have caught your eye. She arrived in the United States with her physician parents when she was three years old, having been born in India in 1990.

After beginning her studies in the field of law, she made her focus intellectual property law and completed her degree in 2018. After taking the oath of office at the Illinois Supreme Court in 2018, Juneja began her career as an intellectual property attorney at Dennemeyer & Associates. She established her own firm in 2021, Ana Law Group. The attorneys at Ana Law Group have filed and registered over 6,000 patents and trademarks in over 200 countries around the world. Ana Law Group caters to a variety of clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to A-list celebrities and many more.

Attorney Ana Juneja explains what drives her to make Ana Law Group a success said, "My optimism about the future, the creator economy, and technology is what drives us. If your business relies on live streaming or content, it's not a good idea to hire a lawyer who doesn't know how TikTok is different from Twitter.”

She elaborates on the challenges she faced with starting Ana Law Group, "The criticism from fellow lawyers was difficult to deal with. I know I am working with clients in industries that most lawyers cannot even wrap their heads around. And the reality is, until you are popular and successful, no one will support you. But I didn’t let that stop me. Like most immigrants, I grew up as the underdog. I’m used to using doubt fuel me. Nothing feels better than proving people wrong.”