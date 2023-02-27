Here's Why Algorand And Big Eyes Should Be Included In Every Savvy Investor’s Portfolio

To say the past couple of months has been tough on crypto investors would be a massive understatement. The wave of the recession that hit the general financial markets also found its way to the crypto universe. This led to one of the worst crypto winters the market has ever experienced. The ongoing bear market has caused such devastating losses that many investors cannot even bear to look at their portfolios right now. The crushing recession that has crept in since the summer has put a massive strain on the crypto industry and affected several sectors like trading and investing. As crypto enthusiasts deal with the harsh blows that the market is dealing them, members of the crypto industry have no choice but to use unorthodox means to secure their crypto assets.

While many of them have given up on the idea of making profits while the crypto winter is on, they are still focused on figuring out a way to ensure their portfolios come out on the other side fairly unscathed. One common strategy crypto investors use is picking out long-term coins to throw their weight against. The idea is to figure out which coins have the potential to offer profits in the long term and bet on such coins. The presence of potentially profitable coins makes the current losses easier to bear. With such a strategy in mind, every investor is looking at two coins: Algorand (ALGO) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Source: Unsplash

Algorand (ALGO): The Self-Sustaining Crypto Asset

The Algorand (ALGO) network is most well-known as a self-sustaining blockchain that supports several applications. The decentralized platform offers a secure, scalable, and efficient network that can support a wide range of applications. The Algorand (ALGO) platform can also be used to support computations that are needed for reliable performance. This establishes a level of trust that further endears crypto users to the platform. The crypto asset is lauded for its speedy transactions and improved efficiency. When compared with some of the older crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), the beauty of Algorand (ALGO) is highly appreciated. The crypto platform’s native token is ALGO, which is used for governance and utility functions. The ALGO token is used to facilitate numerous crypto operations like network governance, user interactions, and payment fees. By offering such value to the crypto market, it is not surprising that Algorand (ALGO) is one of the most prominent crypto assets in the market.

Source: Big Eyes

Big Eyes (BIG): Loaded With Selling Potential

Big Eyes (BIG) is a popular crypto asset that needs little introduction. The crypto asset is one of the most popular projects in the crypto market right now. Even while it is still in its presale stages, the coin has already amassed an astounding $30 Million, a clear testament to its fame and acceptance within the crypto market. The crypto asset is projected to be one of the biggest money-making schemes for investors in the coming days. Analysts have warned investors to keep an eye on the coin as it might move on an unpredictable trajectory in the coming days. Its success in the presale stages has been quite unprecedented. Investors are now rushing to include the crypto asset in their portfolios. If the coin lives up to its potential, it will result in massive profits for investors and traders. This cute crypto asset is not running on vibes and hype alone. Big Eyes (BIG) is filled with numerous features that will ensure its success in the crypto market. One such example is its newest feature- the loot box. These are randomized mystery boxes that users can purchase in order to win $BIG tokens, that will always equate to or be more than what they have been purchased for. Take the Super Saiyan Box for example, which costs $1000 USD and can produce a 10000% return. These are available for a limited time, so don’t miss out! The presale token is currently in its 12th stage and has seen a 390% price increase from $0.0001 to $0.00049, meaning this cool cat is here to stay.

Presale: buy.bigeyes.space

Website: bigeyes.space

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL