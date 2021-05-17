How Cycle Pure Agarbathi’s Initiative #PrayForEveryone Attempts For Hope Amid Pandemic

The disastrous second wave of COVID-19 has been sweeping across India, fuelling a massive rise in the number of reported cases, leaving health caregivers and facilities overwhelmed, and essential medical supplies like oxygen concentrators and ventilators dwindling. Apart from its destructive effects on citizens' physical health, the virus has also affected people's mental health, causing a spike in mental health issues like stress, depression, anxiety, etc. In these distressing times, we as citizens need to come together to fight this deadly wave of the pandemic that is claiming lives by the minute.

Recently, Cycle Agarbathi launched an initiative, #PrayForEveryone, which emphasizes the need to believe in the eternal power of collective prayer and pray for the well-being of all. The initiative aims to bring solace & hope to people all over the country during times of despair. It also urges citizens to join hands in this global pandemic & spread optimism among citizens. A short video depicting the initiative's motto went viral on several social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. & has been lauded by several notable personalities across the country.

"We wanted to show hope and positivity through prayers. At Cycle, we believe in the healing potential of prayers. The film went viral, meaning that everyone was praying for everyone. Everyone has a reason to pray. We pray that the pandemic may end soon." says Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

People from every walk of life have extended their support towards the initiative by sharing it on their social media handles. The video gives the message of restoring hope and an optimistic mentality among Indians during this challenging time. Cycle Agarbathi has also been actively working at the grassroots to help COVID-19 patients acquire necessary medical aid. So, Let's #PrayForEveryone and make hope and prayer more powerful than fear.