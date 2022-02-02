How Koo And Republic TV Partnership Gave India A Voice

It has been a year since Republic Media Network partnered with the home-grown micro-blogging site, Koo, and since then, together, they’ve changed the social media landscape in India. This episode of Bharat Ki Awaas looks at the impacts the partnership has had, the traction Koo is receiving and future plans.

The partnership began with the aim of saluting and celebrating India’s entrepreneurship and innovation. The Koo app proved to be the perfect fit for the ideology that Republic Media Network was trying to endorse, especially since it provides its Indian users with a platform to engage in discourse in the languages that they can best communicate in. The episode showcases Arnab Goswami and users of the app expressing the positive change the app has brought about in the social media environment in India by letting people express themselves without changing the context or the meaning during translation.

Koo has experienced impressive growth since it launched in 2019, with politicians and celebrities having huge followings on the app and getting a chance to build relationships with them. Examples of this are showcased in the episode, including clips of various instances where Koo users have asked politicians questions during political debates. More importantly, Koo has adopted responsibility alongside its growth, providing information on easy access to hospitals during the second wave of the pandemic and recently publishing their Voluntary Code of Ethics to ensure civil discourse on the platform during the upcoming elections.

With Koo setting high benchmarks for what a social media platform should stand for and encourage, this episode of Bharat Ki Awaas showcases the positive impacts and impressions Koo has brought about, as well as the strength behind this partnership.