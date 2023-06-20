How MBBS360.Com Has Become Students’ Guiding Light For Admissions Amidst NEET Results

Every year lakhs of students appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), in hopes of getting admitted into their dream MBBS and BDS Course. This year over 20 Lakh aspirants turned up for NEET and are now gearing up for NEET 2023 Counselling.

All the candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. To register for NEET Counselling, students will have to submit their details on the NEET official website and fill their choices. Based on the choices filled and seat availability, the MCC will release the NEET seat allotment result.

Through NEET Counselling 2023, admission will be granted to 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc seats in around 612 medical and 315 dental colleges of India including AIIMS and JIPMER. The NEET UG 2023 Results were declared on 13 June 2023 and while some students are rejoicing over the results, some are struck with anxiety and uncertainty. Students who have scored low marks in the NEET UG Exam are left wondering whether admission into MBBS and BDS is still possible.

In these times, MBBS360.Com has once again emerged as the lighthouse for NEET UG students. MBBS360 has a group of NEET Counselling specialists onboard, and has partnered up with medical colleges to make healthcare education accessible to students. MBBS360 helps students navigate the NEET Counselling process and is especially helpful for students who were unable to meet the NEET qualification criteria for their dream colleges. Students with low scores still have a chance of getting admission into MBBS and BDS Courses through MBBS360’s alternative admission options. Through their exclusive insights into the availability of Q quota seats, NRI and NRI-sponsored quota seats at their partnered colleges, MBBS360 helps students choose amongst leading medical colleges regardless of low scores.

The experts at MBBS360 have a rich understanding of the educational system and have an extensive network across medical colleges in the country. Through this network, they have made it possible for students - even those with low NEET scores - to secure admissions for MBBS and BDS through NRI quota, NRI-sponsored quota, and Q quota seats. Through MBBS360, students’ admission process becomes more accessible, smoother, and comparatively economical to direct college counselling.

MBBS360 developed a structured and government-approved counselling framework for low-scoring students as they believe that a difference of few marks shouldn’t bar deserving and passionate students from achieving their dreams. Healthcare field is always in need of able, and devoted individuals and no aspiring students should be denied the chance to serve