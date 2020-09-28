How MG Motors Is Helping India In Its Bid Towards 'Aatmanirbharta' And Self-reliance

In the socio-economic growth of any country, education, diversity, employment & community-building play a vital role. MG Motors India has strived to be a catalyst in helping India grow. MG has assimilated a culture that promotes gender diversity and is the only automaker in the country whose workforce consists of as much as 31% women.

As a global brand, MG motors has not just focused on selling cars in India but has also attempted to become a part of the community and undertaken many initiatives that contribute to various aspects like education for the girl child and women's empowerment. 'Helping India Grow', in association with Republic Media Network is a series that talks about the remarkable journey & milestones covered by MG Motors in the Indian automobile industry.

The first episode of the series had an esteemed panel that comprised of Rajeev Chaba, President & MD of MG Motors India, Nirmala Tandon, Board member of IIMPACT, Ashok Patel, MD of AB Industries, Tejal Amin, Chairperson of Vadodara Marathon. Each panelist shared their views while highlighting the various efforts undertaken by MG Motors towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"When we decided to be a part of this good journey in India, the landscape was not the only competitor but also social issues. So, to consider that we needed to find a brand purpose which is compelling to society, compelling for employees, compelling for the youth, and obviously which makes a meaningful & relevant thing to the consumer. So, we decided to have a different kind of a culture in our company and we gave it the name called SPEED where S stood for a start-up kind of a culture, P for passion to succeed, E was easy of doing business, E was execution, and D stood for diversity." says Rajeev Chaba, President & MD of MG Motors India.

"What MG Motors actually does is with their entire team - not only their CSR - but also their employees. They become a part & parcel of IIMPACT's program. So that is very very important for us and also energizing for our teachers, our staff, and also for the community. We are so glad that we started this program and again I say that we thank MG Motors for helping us in very remote areas like Khadhamal, Madhubani, etc. which are tribal, rural, and declared as the most backward by the government of India." said, Nirmala Tandon, member of the IIMPACT board.

The entire episode was a positive discussion about the journey of MG Motors in the Indian automobile industry. Additionally, through its collaboration with MAX ventilators, MG Motors India along with its employees helped increase the manufacturing & production of indigenously designed ventilators. In the first month itself, they succeeded in manufacturing 140 ventilators that assisted COVID-19 affected patients throughout the country.