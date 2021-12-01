How To Join The Defense Forces After Graduation? Check Complete List Of Exams

A job in the military guarantees not only a good salary but also a prestigious standing in society. Defense services are perfect for graduates who want to pursue a job in which they can serve their country. There are multiple exams for aspirants to join the country’s defense services.

Any graduate between the ages of 19 and 24 can apply for the Combined Defense Service Examination (UPSC CDS). Men can apply to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) or Officers' Training Academy (OTA), while women can apply to the Officers' Training Academy (OTA). Admission is determined by a written exam administered in September/October and February/March.

However, if you hold a BE or BTech degree, you have two options: you can enroll in the Technical Graduate Course (only for men), or you can pick between a permanent or short-term commission (for both males and females). The former receives training at the Indian Medical Academy (IMA), while the latter receives instruction at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Technical Graduate Course admissions take place in April and October, whereas Short Service Commission admissions take place in June or July.

Every year, thousands of people strive to take the defense tests to pursue their ambition of serving in these elite services. In terms of which, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard entrance tests are held twice a year to provide more opportunities to join the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

CDS (Combined Defense Services) Exam

The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, administers the Combined Defense Services (CDS) exam twice a year for several branches of the Indian Armed Forces, such as the Air Force, Army, and Navy. Exams are often held in April and September. To apply for the CDS exam, candidates must be graduates.

The official notification and the online applications for the April 2022 exam are going to be released on December 22, 2021. The application process will last until January 11, 2022. Aspirants are suggested to keep an eye out on the official website.

NDA (National Defense Academy) Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) holds the National Defense Academy (NDA) exam twice a year, as UPSC NDA 1 & UPSC NDA 2. Female candidates are now permitted to take the NDA exam. The candidates clearing the exam are selected for training at the National Defense Academy or the Indian Naval Academy.

The NDA 2 2021 exam was conducted on November 14, 2021, and the result is expected to be released soon. The authorities have also announced the dates for the June 2022 application forms. Aspirants can apply between December 22, 2021 and January 11, 2022.

AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) Exam

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is held twice a year by the Indian Air Force (in February and August). Among the numerous defense tests for engineers, this is one of the most coveted. Candidates who pass the AFCAT exam are assigned to one of three branches: flying (short service commission), technical (short service and permanent commission), or ground duty (Short Service and Permanent Commission).

The AFCAT 1 2022 official notification has been released on the official website for 300+ vacancies. The application forms will be released on December 1, 2021, and will be available till December 30, 2021.

INET (Indian Navy Entrance Test) Exam

INET is a test conducted by the Indian Navy to recruit candidates for sub-lieutenant posts. There are multiple job profiles, and the eligibility criteria for each of them differs. The educational requirements are to be a graduate in the discipline relevant to the post. The INET recruitment is conducted once a year and the selection stages consist of a written exam, an interview, and a medical fitness test. The INET 2022 official notification is expected to be released soon, along with the application forms. The INET exam 2022 will be tentatively conducted in February 2022. Aspirants must keep checking for the latest updates to stay informed.

CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces)

Union Public Service Commission administers the CAPF test. Candidates who pass the CAPF AC exam will be assigned to one of the following units: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), or Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The selection process includes a written exam, a medical test, and a personality test.

The CAPF 2021 interview schedule has been released on the official website and they are going to be conducted between December 06 and December 24, 2021. The CAPF 2022 notification and application forms will be released on April 20, 2022.

The Group C Recruitment Exam in the Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force holds a Group C Exam to fill various positions in the Air Force headquarters and autonomous units. The job profiles include the posts of cook, mess staff, MTS, housekeeping staff, Hindi Typist, Lower Divisional Clerk, Store Keeper, Carpenter, Painter, Suptd and Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver. Aspirants above the age of 18 years can apply for the desired posts if they meet the other eligibility requirements.

The IAF Group C 2021 application forms were released on October 30, 2021, and the last date to apply was November 29, 2021. The exam is going to be conducted for 83 vacant posts.

Indian Coast Guard Navik

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recruits for Navik General Duty (GD) and Navik Domestic Branch (DG).It takes place on a large scale across the country. Candidates have to be between the ages of 18 and 22 years to be eligible for the ICG Navik exam. The selection stages include a written test, a medical test, and a physical fitness test.

The Indian Coast Guard notification for 2022 is expected to be released in June 2022, and the exam will probably be conducted in September 2022. All the latest information about the exam, including the detailed official notifications, will be released on the official website.

IB ACIO (Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer) Exam

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) administers the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer graduate-level test (IB ACIO). In addition to the various benefits granted by the Indian government, it is a well-paid position. It's a Grade II, Group C classification (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial).The result for IB ACIO Tier II 2021 has been released on the official website on October 28, 2021. The notification for 2022 is expected to be released soon.

The Territorial Army Exam

After the official primary army, the territorial army serves as India's secondary defense force. It's a part-time army force that only serves for 1-2 months per year. It is not a typical full-time job opportunity. It encompasses several different types of forces, such as:

Infantry Battalions,

General Hospital Units

Ecological Task Force

Home & Hearth Infantry

Railway Industrial Units

Air Defense Artillery

The notifications for the Territorial Army Exam 2022 are expected around July 2022. The application forms will be released along with it. Candidates interested in pursuing their dreams in the Armed Forces and other fields of defense should review the schedule and qualifying criteria outlined in this article. This will assist young people in achieving their goals.