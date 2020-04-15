How To Unpack Your Food Deliveries In The Safest Way Possible

After spending two weeks in quarantine, we have all come to realize that staying indoors and sanitized is the best way to avoid contracting the virus the whole world fears right now- Coronavirus. In addition to that, we’ve all managed to change our daily routines to suit the present-day scenario, including being extra cautious of getting external things into the house, food deliveries being one of them. In these unusual state of affairs, we all have to go the extra mile to ensure that whatever we bring into our homes has to be sanitized to prevent the spread of the virus, just to be cautious . While various health organizations have urged people to continuously wash their hands, there isn't readily available information about how to handle food deliveries.

Receiving food deliveries

The lack of uncertainty in terms of handling food deliveries may have made people hesitant about ordering in and prompted people to believe that getting food delivered isn’t safe. But, we are here to say that it is safe to order in like how we used to, provided that safety measures are followed. Here is how you should unpack your food delivery that right way so that there are zero risks of transmission of the virus. Let’s bust the myth of unsafe food deliveries with the right information.

You should know that getting your food delivered at home is much safer than going to a supermarket where germ infestation is at an all-time high. That said, it is equally important to unpack and clean your food deliveries using sanitary techniques. Reputable chains of restaurants and food home-delivery places have taken a step towards ensuring that their customers are kept safe by following health protocols. Hygienic food preparation, freshly cooked meals, health gears used by chefs, contact-less delivery, delivery executive training, etc. are some of the many protocols taken by restaurant-owners. So you can be assured that there’s minimal risk of contamination.

When you receive food deliveries, ensure that you don’t have any contact with the delivery personnel. Wear gloves when you bring the package in. Before you place the food package on a table, sanitize the area using a store-bought disinfectant. Use the same cloth to wipe the package. Now, empty the contents in the package into safe, sterilized utensils, and dispose of the package in a garbage bag. The next step is to wash your hands for 20 seconds and to avoid touching your face. The recommended way of eating would be to use home cutlery than your hands, just to be on the safer side. Various Food Standard Agencies have suggested that people should eat food that is hot and freshly cooked, so it would be ideal to preheat your food for around 1-2 minutes.

There is no reason that you should avoid eating food delivered to your house. You just need to know how to handle it properly before you eat.

