Indian Stage And TV Anchor Mehak Dhawan Continues Acing Her Craft Like Never Before

Speaking could be done by all, but not all can speak sense. Mehak Dhawan is someone who can catch your attention merely by speaking. She’s got that audience captivating skill set in her, and that’s what makes her India’s most loved anchor. By far she has done over approx 500 plus shows for Bollywood and corporate events and parties. Holding the flag of women empowerment, she runs masterclasses time to time all over pan India, educating everyone about women power and how girls should get equal opportunities.

Speaking of her growing popularity, Mehak says, “Ahh!! It feels grateful and loved… I have been doing what I love, and if that gets me love from my audience that what’s more lovely? Haha… There’s so much to learn when you anchor. You get to learn from so many stories and eventually, you gather all experiences and carve your way out in this hiatus world. I love when women come up to me and say they want to be like me! It’s me seeing my dream of lifting every women I meet come true. Thanks for all the love and support. Cheers!!”

Mehak recently launched Virtuoso Bridal Junction which is into bride-groom look styling and consulting services company. That’s her new venture, getting in some crazy adventure of new work avenue.