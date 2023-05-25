Industry's Top MUA, Richa Dave's Jasmine Beauty Care Conducts 'makeup Course' In Ahmedabad

Since the inception of social media platforms like Instagram, the craze for makeup and beauty has increased multifold. As a result, today we have a makeup and skincare enthusiast in every home. However, it takes a lot to go from an amateur to a pro! Well, if you are new to this journey, then fret not! It's because Richa Dave, the famous MUA in the industry and the founder of Jasmine Beauty Care, is guiding such fanatics with basic information about makeup.

Yes, you read it absolutely correctly! They are doing a Basic to Advance Makeup Class in Ahmedabad, which is amassing tremendous love and support. This class aims to impart people with basic makeup knowledge as well as share a few things with advanced learners. The class is headed by Urvashi Dave, Richa Dave, Prarthi Dave, and Harsh Dave. The class started on May 10 and will end on May 19.

The classes are being attended by hundreds of makeup enthusiasts from different cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal, and more. On receiving such an overwhelming response, Richa says, "When we founded Jasmine Beauty Care, we started it to provide makeup services and offer makeup enthusiasts a platform to learn and experiment." They have been conducting makeup classes and have been witnessing an overwhelmingly positive response from students who have gone from amateur to advanced level.

This course aims to give basic knowledge about different types of makeup and their uses, like foundation, powder foundations, blushes, eyeliners, and eye shadow colours. It also covers some ongoing trends in the makeup world. The daily activities of the class can be glimpsed on Jasmine Beauty Care's official Instagram account.

Richa Dave's Jasmine Beauty Care has reached new heights of success. It has not only been the best spot for makeup and grooming for people but also a preferred destination for seminars and classes. Under the banner of this brand, multiple seminars have been organised. They also have a history of working with renowned artists in the entertainment industry. We hope that this salon keeps achieving new heights of success, and so does Richa!