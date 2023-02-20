Influencer Dr. Virat Kanadia Creating Sparks With Modern Approach Towards Astrology

“Every Cloud has a Silver Lining”. The meaning of this quote is behind every bad situation, there is a positive side. One must walk with hope and never give up in Life. Looks like Dr Virat Kanadia’s life has been a rollercoaster journey with a tremendous amount of highs and lows.

Dr Virat Kanadia is a man of substance and a multi-faceted personality. Having completed his MBA from a reputed college, he started his journey as a banker. Soon after he went on to become an entrepreneur and was into multiple businesses across the globe. His life took a U-turn when his business partner backstabbed him and left him in debt. At that point in time, he was diagnosed with Spine TB and doctors gave up saying that he will not be able to walk throughout his life. In this kind of situation, to add even worst to this, he had a disastrous break-up because of his condition.

Taking charge of his life, he decided to find out the deep reason behind it. Dr. Kanadia then decided to study Astrology to find the root cause and also learnt to apply the Law of Attraction (LOA) to manifest the life he wanted. Not only did he learn these techniques but by applying them to himself, he made a miracle by bouncing back.

He says that if you combine Astrology with LOA, then results are guaranteed. In LOA, it is about what you think, if we relate this to Vedic Astrology then it is your Moon. So, the person whose Moon (thinking) is strong, will be able to apply LOA and manifest the desired results.

He has now worked with many online platforms such as AstroTalk, Astro Varta, Guruji Astro App, AstroYogi, etc. He is currently writing a Book on how Vedic Astrology goes hand in hand with the Law of Attraction techniques, which will soon be published across the globe.

Apart from this, He is posting regularly on his Social Media Accounts and soon coming out with a Vedic Astrology Course which will be totally unique from traditional astrology. In this, he will be teaching about how to apply astrology along with Law of Attraction to get the optimum results.

He has now done more than 1 Lakh consultation which includes Astrology and Talk Therapy. Today he is ranked as one of the Top astrologers in India and his clientele is from across the globe.