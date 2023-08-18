Is Investing In High Tech Dangerous

In today’s hyper-connected, technological world, there’s currently a mix of established and emerging technologies that can be very enticing. Some examples include cryptocurrencies, Virtual Reality and IoT (Internet of Things). Some of these technologies have the potential for major changes in society. Let’s take NFTs as an example.

When you buy a physical object, you have a unique copy. It’s not unique when you download a file: anyone can copy it. NFTs are somewhat different. Each file is unique, and if you are lucky enough to find one of the best NFT projects to invest in 2023, you can make a good investment.

That said, technology can pose risks, too. The potential benefits of investing in technology are well known, but what about its dangers?

Uncertainty and high failure rates

The first obvious danger is losing your money, which, unfortunately, isn’t that uncommon. One of the most notorious examples of this was the crypto crash of 2022. In November 2022, Bitcoin dropped below $16,000 after reaching a high of $69,000. Other cryptocurrencies followed suit, but like Bitcoin, most rebounded.

That’s not all. Many high-tech startups fail before they even take off. Surprisingly, 90% of new startups fail and the failure is not only in the tech sector, as, overall, 70% of new businesses fail. However, the situation is better for those fortunate enough to secure venture capital, as only 30% end up going under.

Political issues

Investing is risky by nature, but you can also have additional risks, such as political ones. A great example of this is US president Joe Biden recently signing an order to prevent high-tech investments in China.

Whether this is unfounded or not is beyond the issue. As an investor, the point is that you don’t know if your investment will be subject to restrictions or any other hindrances. It can also make established companies fall by the wayside.

Not all is doom and gloom

With what’s being discussed, it might seem like you need to stay as far away as possible from investing in high-tech, but that’s inaccurate. Smart and well-researched investment can yield positive results.

For instance, Microsoft’s investments in India created 1.5 million employment opportunities between 2016 and 2020. This made the company grow, along with its investors’ money.

Another interesting case involving India is Google. After a $10 billion investment in 2020, it doubled its employee number in the country and this was another win for all parties involved.