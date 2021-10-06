ISA Hosts Webinar On 'Brands & Consumers: Will This Festive Season Reignite Growth?"

India's advertising industry plays an indispensable role in shaping sentiments towards products and services in the minds of consumers. According to a report by Statista, in 2020, the Indian advertising industry was estimated to be over 564 billion Indian rupees. The report also projected a surge to 700 billion rupees by 2022. The advertising industry in India has grown at a rate of 11.59% in the given time frame and is set to grow further with digitalization in the coming years.

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) recently organized a webinar titled 'Brands and Consumers: Will the Festival Season Reignite Growth? Future Outlook for Brands', in association with the Republic Media Network & Free Press Journal. The webinar was moderated by R. Ramakrishnan, Chairman, ISA Events & Paloumi Dhawan, Executive Council Member, ISA. It had an esteem guest panel that consisted of notable personalities from the world of advertising like Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kasai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Ravi Desai, Director - Mass & Brand Marketing International, Amazon India, Navnit Nakr, VP & Chief Strategy Officer India, OnePlus, Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President- Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sadashiv Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, Future Retail. The webinar was an insightful discussion that delved into several topics related to the changing consumer behaviour & new emerging advertising & marketing trends for brands in a post COVID- 19 scenario & much more.

"For all marketers, the festive season is one of the most crucial sales periods for brands & consumers across the country. Even at OnePlus, this period holds great significance for us because it gives us an opportunity to create unique & memorable experiences for our users," says Navnit Nakra, VP & Chief Strategy Officer India, OnePlus

" If you were to think about where we are today with 18 months or so of the pandemic. Wave 1 came & had a certain impact. Wave 2 was a few months back & had a certain kind of impact on health as well as the customer landscape. Indian customers are looking to reclaim their lives. There is a need for us to go back to a celebration-filled joy-filled Diwali used to feel like. The first theme that we anticipate for this year is customers wanting to reclaim their lives." says Ravi Desai, Director - Mass & Brand Marketing International, Amazon India

