ITC Launches Boxes Of Hope And Happiness During Corona Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak in India has affected the lives of many. The WHO declared that the pandemic has resulted in the deaths of more than 30 thousand people across the world. Even in tough times like these, there are very less chances of lending support to one another as people are being quarantined for safety measures. India has been facing a lockdown. In these trying times, ITC has decided to contribute to the betterment of the society with food supplies in boxes, that they call the Aashirvad Box of Hope and Sunfeast Box of Happiness.

As a brand, ITC has always been a frontrunner in making a difference. Amidst the recent Corona outbreak, many sects of the population of India are suffering due to the lack of basic supplies. There are children in orphanages who are unable to make the most of their childhood and, in some cases, are deprived of a mid-meal snack, which comes as a privilege to many.

Children and senior citizens are the two groups that are worst affected by the pandemic. Even people with low immunity are at a high risk of contracting the virus. ITC, in collaboration with NGOs that have a wide reach among households, old age homes and orphanages, is taking up the initiative to provide immediate support with food supplies.

The Aashirvad Box of Hope consists of Atta, salt, spices, and a few other things that will ensure that the basic food requirements are met. The box acts as a ray of hope for the people who are short of supplies. The Sunfeast Box of Happiness comes with packs of Bounce biscuits, Yippee! Noodles, wafers, candies and juices to not let the smiles fade away from the faces of children.

The ITC initiative acts a boon in such trying times. It not only ensures that the people who are not able to access proper groceries are provided with adequate amount of supplies but also ensures that people needn’t step out of their homes, which is the need of the hour indeed.