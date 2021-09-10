JEE Main Result 2021 To Be Out Soon: Check Expected Cut Off

The fourth and final session of the Joint Entrance Examination has concluded. The result is expected to be released today on the following official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The JEE Main 2021 result can be checked using the roll number.

The National Testing Agency releases the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2021 before the result. From the 7,30,000+ candidates that sit for the JEE Main, the top 2,50,000 qualify for JEE Advanced. The 2021 JEE Main was carried out in four sessions, spanned out from January to August. Session 4 began in the final week of August.

The JEE Main cutoff score is an indication of the performance of JEE candidates. 2,50,000 top scores make it to the list. The last person to enter the cutoff list has the score of the last person with the eligibility of admission into IIT. JEE Main scores are normalized after all the slots of the sessions are completed. The final scores are out of 100, and normalized scores go up to the seventh decimal point to break ties between extremely close scorers in this highly competitive exam.

JEE Main 2021 Expected Result Date

IIT Kharagpur is expected to commence the registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 on September 11. Hence, the JEE Main 2021 result is expected on September 10, 2021. However, the JEE main result date, time have not been confirmed by the NTA.

JEE Main 2021 Expected Cutoff

The JEE Main 2021 cutoff depends on the performance of the best 2.5 lakh (approx) students sitting for the exam. The list deliberately closes at 2.5 lakhs to select students who can move ahead for their final entrance test, i.e., JEE Advanced. After carefully analyzing the paper and the previous year trends, here's where the JEE Main 2021 expected cutoff might fall:

Category Expected Cutoff Common Rank List 90 - 95 General Unreserved Category 70 - 75 Other Backward Classes 70 - 75 Scheduled Caste 50 - 55 Scheduled Tribe 40 - 45 Person with disability 1 - 2

Factors Affecting JEE Main 2021 Cutoff

Unlike other competitive exams, the cutoff of JEE Main is its merit list, counting up to intelligent candidates. The cutoff depends solely on students' collective performance, with the score of the last candidate to be selected being the final stretch of eligibility for a candidate. Hence, the cutoff depends on the difficulty level of the exam. Here's how the fourth and final session of JEE Main was interpreted:

Mathematics: For the majority of candidates, Mathematics was moderate, and the questions were lengthy but approachable. Calculus took the biggest slice with over eight questions, whereas Vectors and Algebra contributed 3 to 4 questions.

Physics: Questions from the prominent chapters dominated the section. The paper judiciously covered all the expected topics like Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Semiconductors, and Optics. The excess of numerical questions made the paper a little lengthy, but they were based on simple formulas - hence solvable.

Chemistry: The section was moderate, and questions were largely NCERT based. The toughest corners of the section came from Biomolecules, Polymers, and Organic Chemistry. As Physical Chemistry produced some surprising numerical questions, most candidates found Chemistry to be a rather challenging section.

Overall reflection: The overall interpretation of the paper was moderate, a little lengthy, and with lesser curveballs than expected. The difficulty level can be ranked with Mathematics being the most challenging section, followed by Physics and Chemistry.

JEE Main Previous Year Cutoff

The 2020 JEE was conducted in two sessions, January and September. From the 10,60,000+ candidates that gave the exam, 2,50,000 top students were cleared for Advanced. Out of the qualified candidates, only 1,60,000 approx. Students registered for the advanced stage of the Joint Entrance Exam. Previous year cutoffs can reflect significantly on the current year trends. The 2020 cutoff for the general category was 90.3765335, a percentile up from 2019's score of 89.7548849.

Here's the JEE Main previous year cutoff list:

Category 2020 2019 Common Rank List / General Category 90.3765335 89.7548849 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 70.2435518 78.2174869 Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) 72.8887969 74.3166557 Scheduled Castes (SC) 50.1760245 54.0128155 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 39.0696101 44.3345172 People with Disability (PwD) 0.0618524 0.1137173

JEE Main 2021 Cutoff Types

The two categories that the cutoffs released by the authorities fall into are admission cutoff and qualifying cutoff. Candidates eligible for attempting the JEE Advanced require the JEE Main 2021 qualifying cutoff. The admission cutoff is required by candidates who are seeking admission in IIITs, NITs, CFITs, and other participating private and public institutes.

Differences between admission and qualifying cutoff:

Particulars JEE Main 2021 Admission Cutoff JEE Main 2021 Qualifying Cutoff Released By Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) National Testing Agency (NTA) Available On JoSAA official website JEE official website. Purpose Used to set a benchmark for marks required by students to take admission in the participating institutes of JEE 2021. Used to qualify candidates to appear in the next stage of the JEE, i.e. JEE Advanced. Institute Requirement Specific to an institute Not-Specific to an institute Category Requirement Specific to a category Specific to a category Branch Requirement Specific to a branch Not-specific to a branch Required for Admission Yes No

What's Next?

Candidates who qualify for JEE Main will move to JEE Advanced, scheduled for October 3.

Candidates meeting the cutoff must register themselves for JEE advanced.

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test will be conducted for students Architecture candidates on October 15, 2021.

The counselling for NITs, IITs, and IIITs will commence after the JEE Advanced results, expected on October 15, 2021.

After the tumultuous year of 2020, National Testing Agency spanned out JEE Main to four-session to ensure the safe and secure conduct of exams for lakhs of students throughout the country. But the relaxation of any sort should not be expected from the cutoff list of JEE Main 2021. Based on the trends of previous years, general category students can expect their cutoff to go as high as 90. The competitive nature of the exam ensures that thousands of students hinge on a single rank, this is where the seven decimal consideration of marks kicks in.