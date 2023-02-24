Jeevika Tyagi Sets A Benchmark With The Size-inclusive Athleisure Brand ‘Aastey’

Get fit and lead a sustainable life with Jeevika Tyagi’s size-inclusive athleisure brand ‘Aastey’

It would not be wrong to say that athleisure has created a rage within the fashion industry by bringing significant advancements in textile materials which make sportswear stylish, adaptable and comfortable. Giving formal and casual wear a run for its money, athleisure culture is preferred by celebrities, influencers and every ordinary person. Aastey, one of India’s leading size-inclusive athleisure brands is made by women and for women.

Coined by Jeevika Tyagi and Kanupriya Mundhra in 2020, Aastey has quickly garnered popularity in the Indian market for developing quality sportswear for women. From creating the first sustainable and size-inclusive leggings in India to building a community of more than 50,000 women across Indian cities, Aastey is ruling the roast in the athleisure space.

The sustainable D2C athleisure brand emphasizes four Fs in taking Aastey to another level - fabric, form, fit and function. Redefining the idea of being active through its products, Aastey is for all women irrespective of their colour, size, age or body type. Besides being the co-founder and CEO of Aastey, Jeevika Tyagi has been working as a CXO (Chief Experience Officer) for tech startups. In addition, Tyagi has earlier co-founded other companies - Stappu, an online marketplace for shoppers and UsherBae Productions, a film production house based in Mumbai.

Currently, Tyagi is overlooking operations, growth, investments and marketing at Aastey. Under Jeevika’s leadership, Aastey has become India’s first brand to cross 1 crore ARR (Accounting Rate of Return) within six months of its launch. Jeevika, over the years, has got 360-degree exposure to launching startups and scaling them in the market. Apart from overlooking marketing and outreach, Jeevika Tyagi has been looking into the supply chain and warehouse teams to ensure a quick TAT for delivering orders.

Speaking about her work, she said, “Every day is a day of challenges and opportunities at Aastey. In the last few years, I have learnt various aspects of business building. Be it manufacturing, marketing or being involved in improving the brand website’s user experience, it is insightful to learn new things and execute them better. We have rightly brought partnerships and collaborations which have helped Aastey where it is today.”

As Jeevika and her team inspire everyone to lead a sustainable lifestyle, the athleisure brand also follows a zero-waste policy. It is encouraging to see how Jeevika Tyagi is inspiring women to pursue their goals, and with Aastey, she frequently creates podcasts where women from different walks of life turn up to share their inspiring stories.

To know about Aastey and its athleisure wear, visit the website www.aastey.com.