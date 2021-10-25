JioMart Bestival Sale: Here's How You Can Save More During The Sale With Zoutons

For all your festive gatherings and celebratory needs, the annual JioMart Bestival Sale is here to extend lucrative offers on sweets, festive essentials, home goods, and everything in between. With Zoutons, the top coupon provider in India, you can unlock an exclusive look into everything the most awaited retail event at JioMart is bringing at your disposal.

With an ongoing sale at almost every e-retail platform, JioMart guarantees to bring you the biggest deals of the year under one roof. The sale will be live from October 23rd till October 27th and will administer 50% concessions on top categories at the official website and app. Shoppers can take advantage of the latest JioMart Coupons available at Zoutons to unhitch bigger savings on every order.

The JioMart Bestival Sale 2021: Exclusive Preview

It wasn't until the pandemic took over that shopping online for groceries and daily essentials became regular for most households. Consequently, the JioMart Bestival Sale for 2021 will bring discounts that will provide maximum savings on every penny you end up spending. It is no secret that fun gatherings and celebrations are still a part of every festival, even if it might be on a smaller scale now. JioMart is offering everything you need to stock up your pantry for the festivities at unbeatable prices. From instant food, sweets, chocolates, snacks, and beverages to staples, groceries, fresh fruits, and packaged goods, JioMart is your one-stop shop to check off everything on your shopping list at half the budget.

Save Big on Every Category

JioMart is extending hefty offers on almost everything the website has in store. Users can save a maximum of up to 50% across all categories, with special deals on festive essentials. The celebrations will not be complete without shopping for the scrumptious Indian sweets and chocolates, available at a maximum 50% discount, along with dry fruits and gift hampers, also on sale. Packaged goods and frozen food can be bought at a 33% saving, along with beverages and sodas at a 25% markdown. Shoppers can also collect 30% discounts on personal care and beauty products, with no limitations on the purchase value.

Special Bank Offers

JioMart also carries a bunch of special savings offers that allow customers to save more on selected payment modes. Paying with Dhani, RBL, or AU Bank Cards, for example, entitles users to an additional 10% discount. Freecharge wallet payments will earn a 25% cashback, along with cashback worth Rs.50 on MobiKwik payments.

Budget Stores for Less Than Rs.99

Shoppers can also explore budget stores at the JioMart Bestival Sale, selling products for a minimum price as low as Rs.99 and less. These discount stores contain everything from household goods and personal care supplies to instant food, package goods, sweets, and staples.

Half-price stores

Get everything in one place at a flat 50% discount as part of the JioMart Bestival Offers. Customers can get the lowest priced grocery items ever, with additional perks of free home delivery and cashback offers.

How to Save More During the Sale with Zoutons?

Despite the heavy discounts offered by the JioMart Sale, Zoutons’ users can enhance their shopping experience with a few simple tricks and shopping tools. As one of the first players in the digital coupon space, Zoutons has partnered with hundreds of online retailers and brands to bring exclusive deals to its users. These deals vary from special promo codes, unique referral codes to free shipping offers and much more.

For the JioMart Bestival Sale, customers can navigate the user-friendly coupon website to unlock diverse offers under one roof. Each coupon is clickable with easy accessibility, redirecting the user to the merchant's website and allowing them to shop at reduced prices automatically. The coupon website also offers a shopping tool for Chrome browsers, called the Zoutons Coupon Finder. As the name suggests, this extension scans the webspace to bring you the best coupon that applies to your shopping cart, all within a click of a button.

Shopaholics can subscribe to the Zoutons newsletter to receive exclusive sneak peeks of new and upcoming promotions throughout the festive season from their favorite brands. These personalized notifications will allow users to be the first to shop for the latest deals, flash sales, and other time-sensitive discounts.

Users can choose to follow the news section on Zoutons to get an in-depth look into the latest events of the e-commerce world. The defined list of clickable tags in this section also allows users to instantly find category-specific coupons from top e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, and many more. The coupon aggregator knows the components to design the best online user experience with minimal effort and maximum savings. So, choose Zoutons to be your shopping buddy, and discover new ways to save more, one sale at a time.