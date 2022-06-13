Joyville Homes Joins Hands With Sourav Ganguly To Unveil Winning Formula For Homebuyers

Touted as a one-of-a-kind residential platform, Joyville is thoughtfully designed to provide a neighbourhood where everyone is surrounded by people with a drive to succeed, led by veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s winning spirit.

Joyville Homes was launched under the combined efforts of Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, International Finance Corporation and Asian Development Bank to offer its users the pride of owning a next-generation residence as it empowers aspirational Indian buyers to realise their dreams.

The brand has proudly collaborated with an icon - ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador, who portrays qualities like unique leadership, thriving passion, trust and reliability, which are all synonymous with the brand Joyville Homes.

Joyville is not just a home, it’s a winning formula

“With its campaign slogan: ‘Live to Win’, Joyville is not just a home, it’s a winning formula,” says Parikshit Pawar, CMO, Joyville Shapoorji Housing. He further emphasized that the company aims to provide a landmark address where homeowners will thrive in a lively neighbourhood that is curated to give them a winning edge.

“Joyville is a brand for the new millennial generation of India. The rich Joyville lifestyle offers ambitious and young next-gen Indians the maximum value they deserve,” said Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, in a press release. “What we bring to the table is a 156-year-old legacy of innovation, quality and architectural excellence” he further added.

“This simply remains unparalleled in the realty industry. Ultimately, we offer not just homes, but a way of life that gives our residents the best of everything.”

With its commitment to creating iconic structures, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a name to reckon with in the real estate sector. It constitutes a notable segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group – an enormous multi-business conglomerate.

RERA DETAILS:

Joyville Gurugram: Phase VI - RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/434/166/2021/02.

Joyville Hadapsar Annexe: Tower 6 (Phase 11): P52100028311.

Joyville Sensorium: Building D (Auris): P52100027244.

Joyville Virar: Palm Meadows: P99000019531

Disclaimer: This advertisement is merely conceptual and is not a legal document. This material does not constitute an offer and/or contract of any type. Customers are requested to independently either directly or through their legal/financial advisors, thoroughly verify all details/documents pertaining to the project. The customers are requested to kindly base their reliance on the Agreement for Sale to be entered into for the purchase of the flats/units in the project. These projects are a part of a proposed larger development, which development will be carried out in phases.