Jyothy Labs’ #VocalforLocal Campaign For Atmanirbhar Bharat

India is suffering a major crisis owing to the constantly rising positive cases of the COVID-19 virus. A country-wide lockdown has also affected millions of lives. In these times, when the entire nation is witnessing an emotion of patriotism and self-reliance, Jyothy Labs Limited, one of the leading Indian FMCG companies has launched a brand new television campaign (TVC). The campaign is in support of the #Vocalforlocal appeal made by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The film narrates the journey of the company’s legacy since 1983 through a beautifully scripted song that describes the ethos and values of the company.

The campaign focusses on the centricity of Jyothy Labs’ evolution and functioning being driven by ‘Bharat’. It depicts the joy and happiness of being a true Indian homegrown company serving its consumers through its various innovative products across the nation. To support the Vocal for Local initiative and to become a part of ‘ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT Abhiyan’, Jyothy Labs started the campaign through BTL activities in May 2020, followed by Print ads in national dailies showcasing it’s ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made for India’ products. The TVC will furthermore propel its strong support for the VFL initiative and also strengthen the connection with Indian consumers.

“With a soul that reflects India for all intents and purposes, Jyothy Labs hereby pledges strong support to the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative made by our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. In the last 37 years of our existence we have thought, worked and served as an Indian keeping our nation and citizens at the forefront. Our single most important objective since inception was to contribute in nation building by serving the discerning consumer with innovative products that not only fulfils a need but become life changing solutions. With a new Television campaign supporting the Vocal for Local initiative, we want to reiterate our intentions of being ‘‘vocal about local’ products and help them become global.” - Ms. Jyothy MR, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited

About Jyothy Labs:

Jyothy Labs Ltd (JLL), one of the leading Indian FMCG companies was founded in 1983 by Mr. M P Ramachandran. Over the years the company has evolved from a single product proprietary firm into a multi-brand, BSE & NSE listed company involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in Fabric Care, Home Care, Personal Care, and Dishwash categories. The Company’s power brands include Ujala, Exo, Maxo, Margo, Henko, and Pril, The company is also engaged in the service sector in organized laundry to provide “World-class laundry at an affordable price” through its subsidiary ‘Jyothy Fabricare Services Limited.