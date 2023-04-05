Keeping Father’s Mission Alive, Dr Iqra Ali Khan Is The New Face Of Youth Empowerment

Dr Iqra Ali Khan, the daughter of the renowned political reformer Haji Shahid Ali Khan, follows in the footsteps of her father, who served as a Minister in various ministries, including Science and Technology, Minority Welfare, Law, and IT. Dr Khan, having transitioned from a medical career to politics, aims to serve humanity. She has emerged as a prominent youth icon, relentlessly working towards creating opportunities for the upliftment of her state.



In the face of the formidable COVID-19 pandemic, after her father's demise, Dr Iqra Ali Khan emerged as a beacon of hope, fortifying aid and facilities and raising awareness of the crisis and precautions. Moreover, she believes that an increased rate of feminine exuberance in parliament would ensure that voices are heard and implemented on a significant level. She aspires to be a transparent medium of communication, disseminating ground-level facts to potential change-makers.



Despite achieving an MBBS degree, Dr Khan realized that her true calling lay in serving humanity through social work and politics, much like her father, who believed in addressing significant human requirements and demands. During his tenure, Haji Shahid Ali Khan propelled the state's progress and development, becoming the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly in 1990. He revolutionized the technological landscape and created new avenues for career growth for students.



Through her unwavering efforts and expansive vision of modification and evolution, Dr Iqra Ali Khan has become a candidate with the highest hopes of the citizens. Her ardent desire to empower the youth and serve humanity is truly commendable and reflects her unwavering dedication to creating a better world.