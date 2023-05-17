Know Everything About Manik Aggarwal: Bio, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Salary, Net Worth

Manik Aggarwal is a Popular Social Media Celebrity and one of the youngest digital entrepreneur in India. He is from Hoshiarpur Punjab and was born on December 16, 2000. He completed his studies in Punjab. Manik Aggarwal has amassed huge popularity from his instagram account where he usually uploads business videos and travel videos.

Manik Aggarwal was born into a middle-class family. There are only four people in Manik’s family. Manik Aggarwal lives with his family. Aggarwal is a hard worker who made him successful in life.

He achieved youngest digital entrepreneur title in India at the age of 19. He started his career in Digital Marketing at the age of 18 and at the age of 19 he started making 6 Figure income. Today he is A self Made millionaire and he loves to travel to dubai and other countries. He is also on Youtube as a Vlogger and has over thousands Subscribers! He has also been doing Music Videos as well under the label of Dream Castle. Keep Reading Manik’s Biography:-

Manik Aggarwal Salary, Net Worth, Income

Manik doesn't get salary as he is not doing job but is a business owner and he also have a lot of Real Estate Business. However as per estimations his Monthly Income is around 25000 USD dollars around 15 Lakh To 30 Lakh in Indian Currency 🇮🇳.

Manik Aggarwal is a fashionista and keeps posting his fashion photos and travel videos on his Instagram handle. He loves adventure and bike riding and owns a Mercedes Car and a Tata Harrier.

He uploads vlogs on his youtube channel about his lifestyle and his travel experiences. Manik and Yamini have been long time friends.

So now let's walk you through the Biography having info regarding Manik Aggarwal

Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Birthday date, Family, Salary, Net Worth, Facts, and More

*Manik Aggarwal Biography

Wikipedia*

Full Name Manik Aggarwal

Nickname: Mr Rich

Birth date: 16th of December 2000

Birthplace: Hoshiarpur (Punjab)

Hometown: Hoshiarpur (Punjab)

Profession: Businessman, Youtuber

Religion: Hinduism

Hobbies/Interest: Swimming, Skydiving

Manik Aggarwal Age, Height

Managment- Dream Castle Media

Manik was born on 16th December 2000. So, Manik Aggarwal Age is 21. He is about 5 feet 4 inches in height and

67 kilograms in weight.

Manik Aggarwal Girlfriend, Family

Manik Aggarwal is in relationship at this point of time with Yamini Bamola. They have been dating since 2020. People often search about Manik Aggarwal’s Wife but he is unmarried and doesn't have any wife. Manik’s family details aren't much available but he has a sister named Manya Aggarwal and Diksha Bansal.