Koo Aims At Paving The Pathway To Make India 'Aatmanirbhar'

India is one of the largest and fastest growing digital consumer marketplaces, with roughly 560 million internet customers, second only to China. While India continues to digitize services rapidly, language remains a barrier, with just 10% of the Indian population fluent in English, while the majority of Indians prefer interacting in their regional tongue or in Hindi. This linguistic diversity causes a substantial divide in language equality and access to digital services. In India, where linguistic richness is significant, social media platforms should enable users to express themselves in their native tongues. Koo, India's native micro-blogging platform, allows users to express themselves in a wide range of Indian languages, without necessitating English translations.

Republic Media Network, in collaboration with Koo, presents "Bharat Ki Aawaz." This unique show emphasizes the significance of India's linguistic diversity and how homegrown applications like Koo provide users with a forum to voice their thoughts and opinions in multiple languages. In this episode, we delve deep to explore the Koo story and how an Aatmanirbhar app like Koo is providing a platform to many Indians.

Koo is a multi-language micro-blogging platform designed by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka that enables users to interact in their native language using text, voice, and video. It also contains people's feeds, one-to-one texting, an English-to-regional-language keyboard, language news feeds, and hyper-local hashtags. Koo enables influencers to connect with their local community and engage in conversations with their fans about issues of mutual interest. The app also won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge, conducted by the Indian Government in August 2020. While it has a plethora of intriguing features, Koo's multi-lingual capability is what distinguishes it from other social networking sites. The inclusive Made-in-India platform enables users to express themselves in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese and English; with many more native Indian languages to be launched in the future.

"It was a proud moment since we began in March 2020, and the Prime Minister highlighted Koo just six months later. We'd also won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge. When we decided to launch a new product, we wanted to create something that would be accessible to all. India has a rich linguistic diversity that is rarely found in other countries. We needed to build a product that considered regional languages to reach a larger audience, and Koo was created as a result of that notion," says Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo App.

“In the last one-and-a-half years, our team consisted of just 25 employees. Today, we have a team size of approximately 250 employees. In just six months, we have grown tremendously, and each of our teams plays an integral role in the company. We anticipate that this 250-person team will increase to 1000 in the coming year,” says Apremeya Radhakrishnan, CEO & Co-Founder, Koo App.

Koo has received great support from citizens across the country, as well as from politicians, Bollywood celebrities, lifestyle gurus, etc. Additionally, the company has expanded from a workforce of 25 to nearly 250 employees, with each team playing an integral role in the app's seamless functioning. Koo continues to provide a forum for all Indians to voice their opinions in their regional language.