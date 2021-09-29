Koo & Metro Group Of Hospitals Organise Awareness Campaign To Commemorate World Heart Day

Cardiovascular Diseases are the world's leading cause of death, claiming about 18.6 million lives each year. To increase awareness about cardiovascular diseases and educate people on adopting a healthy heart lifestyle, the World Heart Federation celebrates September 29 as World Heart Day. It is a global initiative wherein individuals, families, communities, and governments worldwide participate in activities and focus on heart health.

The theme adopted for this year's World Heart Day is 'Use a Heart to Connect.' As the world continues to battle COVID-19, we've never been more cautious about the importance of our health & the health of our loved ones. The current healthcare crisis we've all been living through has emphasized an urgent need to find unique and innovative ways to connect people to heart health, particularly those from lower resource areas and communities.

Keeping with the theme this year, Koo, one of India's largest microblogging apps & Metro Group of Hospitals, organised an awareness campaign to educate citizens on the importance of heart health & ways to prevent cardiovascular diseases. The campaign aims at initiating a chain reaction where people educate themselves & their loved ones on the subject of heart health. Koo urged citizens to use hashtags like #दिल_का_मामला_है and #MyHeartMySecret to share their opinions & suggestions on several topics related to maintaining good heart health. Many notable personalities and government organisations took to their Koo handle to increase awareness & emphasize the importance of heart health.

Here's what they have to say:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@Myogiadityanth) wrote: Wishing all a very Happy World Heart Day. Let us give meaning to 'World Heart Day' by making ourselves and society aware of heart-related problems today.

Dr. Mohan Yadav, MLA & Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh (@DrMohanYadav51), wrote: On the occasion of World Heart Day, take a pledge to make people aware of the heart-related diseases and stay healthy.

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant), wrote: Celebrating #WorldHeartDay, to raise awareness of heart illness and cardiovascular issues. We must promote fitness activities that emphasize lifestyle changes leading to a healthy life.

As individuals, it is imperative to nurture the practice of a healthy lifestyle to maintain one's mental and physical health and lead a disease-free life. On the occasion of World Heart Day, let's join Koo & Metro Group of Hospitals in their initiative and pledge to focus on heart health and increase awareness on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.