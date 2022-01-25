Koo App Empowers Voters With A Multi-lingual Guide On Rights And Responsibilities

National, January 24, 2022: On the eve of National Voters Day, micro-blogging platform, Koo, has released a multi-lingual guide on voter rights and responsibilities in an effort to empower first-time voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections. The Koo Voters' Guide focuses on the basic rights of the Indian voter as enshrined in the Constitution of India and enumerates the responsibilities voters need to consider before and after casting their vote. It reflects the Koo App’s efforts as a transparent, unbiased, and reliable social media intermediary in enhancing voter awareness and building greater trust in the electoral process. As the largest platform which enables native language expression, the Koo Voters Guide is available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, and English, to benefit first-time voters in all the poll-bound states.

Leveraging the theme for National Voters Day 2022, Electoral Literacy for a Stronger Democracy, the Koo Voters Guide reiterates the importance of voting as the central pillar of a democracy and the need to augment voter education for free and fair elections.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and co-founder, Koo, said, "Voting is a fundamental right given to all citizens in a democracy. Every vote counts, and thus to empower and educate first-time voters to exercise this crucial right in a judicious manner, we have launched this informational Koo Voters Guide ahead of National Voters Day. As a multi-lingual micro-blogging platform which salutes India’s linguistic diversity, we have released this guide in four languages to enrich the knowledge of every voter and to build greater confidence in the electoral process. As an unbiased, open, and reliable platform, The Koo App is a signatory to the "Voluntary Code of Ethics" created by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which aspires to the transparent use of social media during elections. We will follow the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India to ensure that the Koo App is leveraged in an optimal manner to bring about a positive and progressive change in society. "

National Voters' Day is observed on January 25 every year to mark the foundation of the Election Commission of India, which was established in 1950. First initiated in 2011, the National Voters’ Day is aimed at encouraging and maximising the enrolment of new voters.

To download the Koo Voters Guide, click below:

English - https://info.kooapp.com/are-you-a-first-time-voter/

Hindi - https://info.kooapp.com/are-you-a-first-time-voter-hindi/

Punjabi - https://info.kooapp.com/are-you-a-first-time-voter-punjabi/

Marathi - https://info.kooapp.com/are-you-a-first-time-voter-marathi/

The Koo App was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. The Koo App’s smart features are currently available in 10 languages—Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, and English. In India, where not more than 10% of people converse in English, the Koo App democratises the voice of Indians by empowering them to share thoughts and express themselves freely in a language of their choice. Among its innovative features, the platform’s translation feature enables the real-time translation of a post across a slew of Indian languages while retaining the sentiment and context of the original text. This enhances reach and garners greater traction for a user. The Koo App has 20 million downloads and is actively leveraged by people of eminence across politics, sports, media, entertainment, spirituality, and art and culture to connect with their target audience in their native language.