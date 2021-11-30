Koo App Launches Campaign With Fortis To Help Students Manage Exam Stress & Anxiety

Among students, the word "exam" triggers anxiety, stress, and depression owing to the fear of failure, low grades, unemployment, societal and parental pressure, etc. This is more prevalent in the current era where social isolation, erratic online classes, and restricted access to outdoor activities have precipitated anxiety, anger, helplessness, and insecurities among young people. Moreover, the pandemic-induced-lockdowns turned their worlds — once filled with laughter during lunch breaks, sports, summer camps, and vacations — upside down.

To enable students to manage exam-related stress and anxiety and to build a positive mindset, India’s multi-lingual micro-blogging platform, Koo, launched a special initiative in collaboration with Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare. The four-day interactive program, #ExamBuddy, was held from November 26–November 29, 2021 and was curated especially for students and their parents. The live sessions and "Ask Me Anything" were conducted in multiple Indian languages by an expert team of psychiatrists and psychologists under the guidance of Dr. Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare. A team of experts provided guidance and support on how to develop study skills and manage stress in an effective manner, both prior to and during the crucial Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The campaign was run in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and Kannada to benefit users of the Koo App from across India. As a Made-in-India platform for self-expression, the Koo App facilitates conversations across multiple languages and on a variety of key topics in politics, sports, entertainment, poetry, spirituality, etc. The platform has 15 million users and is expected to reach 100 million downloads in the next year.