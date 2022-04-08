Koo Becomes The First Social Media Platform To Launch Voluntary Self-Verification

Voluntary Self-Verification is granted in the form of a green tick on a user’s profile.

The feature will empower every user to get verified and enhance user happiness, while adding credibility and trust among users.

Koo becomes the first ‘Significant Social Media Intermediary’ to comply with Rule 4(7) of the Intermediary Guidelines to enhance transparency and reliability on social media.

National, 6 April 2022:

The Koo App launches Voluntary Self-Verification, becoming the first social media platform in the world to do so. Any user can now self-verify their profile on the platform within seconds by using their government-approved ID card. This move empowers users to prove the authenticity of their accounts on the platform, hence lending credibility to the thoughts and opinions that they share. Voluntary self-verification promotes the visibility of genuine voices.

A visible marker in the form of a green tick will identify an account as being self-verified. Koo is the first ‘Significant Social Media Intermediary’ to enable this feature in accordance with Rule 4(7) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Users enter the government-ID number, enter the OTP, and on successful authentication, they get self-verified with a green tick in their profile. The whole process is complete within a few seconds. The validation process is carried out by government-authorised third-parties. Koo does not store any information during the process.

In addition to empowering users on the platform, voluntary self-verification—by promoting authenticity—will also hopefully result in curbing online misinformation, hate speech, abuse, and bullying.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder & CEO of Koo, said, "Koo is at the forefront of promoting trust and safety on social media. We are very proud to be the first social media platform in the world to launch a voluntary self-verification system. Users can get self-verified in less than 30 seconds through our safe and secure verification process. This is a huge step towards lending greater authenticity to users and promoting responsible behaviour on the platform. Most social media sites only give this power to some accounts. Koo is the first platform that has now empowered every user to have the same privilege. "

Voluntary Self-Verification FAQs

Does Koo store any kind of user details at all?

No, Koo does not store any data related to users. A government-approved third-party service is used to authenticate the details.

Will my ID card details show up on Koo after authentication?

Not at all. ID details are only used to authenticate the veracity of the user.

Will other users get access to my name and ID card information?

No. The details on the profile of the user remain as they were before the verification.

Is it safe to enter my government-approved ID card details on Koo?

Yes. The Voluntary Self-Verification process on Koo is safe and secure. This verification process is carried out by a government-authorised third-party. Koo does not store the user’s data.

Why should a user do this?

A user who verifies his or her profile is identified as an authentic user, which in turn lends more credibility to their thoughts and opinions. Voluntary self-verification promotes genuine voices on the platform. It also gives them the same privilege of verification that was only available to some eminent accounts on other social media.

Please find the link to our detailed FAQs on Voluntary Self-Verification below:

https://info.kooapp.com/koo-voluntary-verification/

