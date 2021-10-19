Koo Drives New Social Media Revolution By Empowering Users To Express Themselves In Hindi

Hindi is one of the top languages in the world, apart from English. With more than 600 million Hindi speakers & being one of the five most commonly spoken languages globally, the demand for the creation and consumption of digital content in Hindi is witnessing a significant rise. A recent report by KPMG & Google suggests that compared to 199 million English users, India will have over 201 million internet-savvy citizens communicating in Hindi.

Koo, one of India’s largest multi-lingual microblogging platforms, empowers Indians to communicate freely in their mother tongue, actively leveraging Hindi to enable conversations and the expression of thought across communities. As a multi-lingual platform that democratizes the voice of Indians, Koo has witnessed traction in Hindi – especially from Hindi-preferring Indian users who have been lost in English-dominant online communities. Over 50% of Koo’s 10 million+ users choosing Hindi as their preferred medium to interact with each other.

Koo started the #KooPeKaho campaign to encourage people to let go of their inhibitions, come onto the platform and express themselves in their mother tongue. #KooPeKaho curates immersive language experiences on the app that have helped Koo become the one of the world’s largest micro-blogging platform in Hindi. Over time, the campaign identified an enormous gap in India when it comes to digital content creation in native languages, as well as a vast segment of the online space that is still largely focused on English.

In September 2021, to celebrate Hindi Diwas, #KooHindiFest2021 was initiated as part of the larger #KooPeKaho campaign that celebrated the richness and popularity of Hindi in India. The week-long festival, launched by renowned singer Palash Sen, comprised of a series of cultural activities, workshops, and exciting contests, all of which created a rich social media ecosystem for Hindi and received a tremendous response from over 6 lakh users across 10 Indian states.

As the 2021 T20 World Cup fast approaches, Koo-via # KooPeKaho is all set to launch an exciting cricket-focused campaign that provides users with a superior, personalized, and hyperlocal experience. Thus, it allows users to capture all the action and commentary live in their native languages. With enhanced digital penetration and literacy, the need to consume content in a native language is immense, and a language-agnostic social platform like Koo has crafted the perfect product experience and campaigns in Hindi to build loyalty, trust and facilitate greater engagement.