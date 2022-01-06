Koo Hits 20 Million Downloads Landmark; Eyes More Growth And Opportunities In 2022

The Koo App, which empowers Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue, has attained the 20 million download milestone. This growth is driven by the intrinsic need of internet users to express, engage, and converse online in a language of their choice without mandating English translations. The microblogging platform promotes multi-language expression, enabling people to converse in 10 languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, and English. The microblogging platform, which has 5,000 verified accounts (called "Eminence at Koo") across politics, sports, entertainment, media, and spirituality, is now poised to reach 100 million downloads by the end of this year.

The Koo App heralds everything that India celebrates: from movies, cricket, and sports to festivals, politics, and poetry, the platform enables conversations across topics of interest, currently in 10 languages, thus celebrating the spirit of India. The availability of these languages on the Koo App has enabled the creation of communities in each of these languages, encouraging users to explore and engage with eminent personalities from their respective linguistic community and celebrate festivals unique to their culture. Moreover, the platform’s innovative features allow for the real-time translation of a message into multiple languages while retaining the context and sentiment attached to the original message. This expands a content creator’s outreach beyond his or her linguistic community, thereby enhancing the scope of engagement with a larger audience.

In the near future, the platform aims to build more innovative product features, add more native languages, and offer exciting events to the multiple linguistic communities. The Koo App was recently ranked No.3 in the list of the next 5 Hottest Digital Products from across Asia Pacific (APAC) in a report by US-based product analytics firm, Amplitude. Koo was hailed in the report as a "social media platform with unique differentiation for its primarily Indian user base." The platform is the largest Hindi microblogging app in the world, with a sizable presence in the other languages that are offered. The App aims to take online expression to every town and village, and provide a platform for every voice across India.

Image: Republic World