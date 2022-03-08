Koo Launches #BejhijhakBol Campaign On International Women's Day

Launching the Koo App’s Women’s Day Campaign - #BeJhijhakBol - Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujyapad Swami Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj recalled the crucial role that women play in a country’s political, economic, and socio-cultural development. Applauding politicians Smriti Irani (Union Minister for Women and Child Development), Meenakshi Lekhi (Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture), and Olympian Babita Phogat for their contributions to the nation, Swami Avadheshanand Giri praised them for being ‘inspirations to all’.

Koo’s #BejhijhakBol campaign inspires self-expression among women without fear or hesitation. Pujya Swami Avdheshanand Giri shared a post on Koo. "These three mother powers, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Smt. Smriti Irani, and Smt. Babita Phogat, are an inspiration for the nation, as they have written the story of success in the language of hard work. You too, tag three women and take their thoughts to the whole of India.' #BejhijhakBol #KooCelebratesWomen (sic)", he wrote.

Leveraging hashtags #BejhijhakBol and #BreakTheBias, users on Koo have been tagging three women who they feel are an inspiration to society and the nation at large. Released on the eve of International Women’s Day, the campaign, through the tagline "Aur dil mein jo bhi ho, Koo par bejhijhak bol (speak your heart out on Koo)" calls on women to let go of inhibitions and to indulge in animated conversations. The campaign aims to curb gender-based biases and discrimination and to promote an equal, open, and unbiased digital world.