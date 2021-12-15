Koo Promotes Fair Use Of Language On Its Platform; Takes Steps To Make Social Media Safer

Social media is fast evolving to become the preferred medium to connect people in India, especially the millennials, whose lifestyle is defined by the interconnected world and the fear of missing out (FOMO). Backed by robust internet connectivity, the number of social media users is also on the rise. Today, India boasts nearly 450 million social media users, which includes digital natives and also those exploring the medium for the first time and in a language of their choice.

A large part of the population is just beginning to express themselves on the internet, necessitating the need to guide them in understanding the medium. This is geared towards making social media a safe place for users to come, create and consume the right kind of content. Bombinate Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the holding company of India’s multi-lingual micro-blogging platform, Koo, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL).

This collaboration will work towards limiting online abuse, bullying, and the use of offensive and obscene phrases across Indian languages, while simultaneously building a transparent and conducive ecosystem. CIIL, which was established by the Government of India, will work jointly with the Koo App to strengthen its content moderation policies and help users stay safe and secure online.

CIIL will create a corpus of expressions considered offensive or sensitive across 22 official Indian languages. In turn, the Koo App will share relevant data to create the corpus and provide technological support to build interfaces that will host the corpus for public access. This is a long-term collaboration to promote responsible online behavior and a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian social media ecosystem.

As an inclusive platform for self-expression, the Koo App currently offers its innovative features across 10 Indian languages. Through this collaboration, the Koo App will develop a deep and nuanced understanding of the logic, grammar, and context of words that are used in native languages, especially on social media, while simultaneously helping identify offensive terms and phrases that can lead to discord and online bullying.

This will enhance the content moderation practice on the micro-blogging platform and assist users to curate more engaging content in their respective languages, thereby consolidating Koo’s position as India’s leading multi-language social media platform.