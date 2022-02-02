Koo Setting Example Of How Social Platforms Should Operate As Their Influence Grows

Social media’s growing influence has resulted in it becoming a core aspect of political discourse. With elections around the corner, it is vital for social media platforms to understand that with their growing strength comes growing responsibility. Republic Bharat has partnered with Koo to present to you ‘Bharat Ki Awaaz’.

On this episode, we discuss this growing responsibility as well as the measures Koo has recently taken to address it. Alongside a series of panelists, the episode addresses issues such as misconceptions behind social media, managing fake news, the implications of Koo’s new Voluntary Code of Ethics, and the debate between freedom of speech and censoring hate speech and fake news.

This week’s panellists are Rajneesh Jaswal, Legal and Policy, Koo India, Pavan Duggal, Cyberlaw Expert and Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Jiten Jain, CEO, Indian Infosec Consortium, NS Nappinai, Advocate, Supreme Court and Founder, Cybersaathi™. The episode also features a special message from Aprameya Radhakrishna Mayank Bidawatka, Co-Founder and CEO, Koo India.

Being a platform for the authentic voice of the people during election season in the world’s largest democracy is not a small feat. However, Koo’s goal is to set the benchmark for how a social media platform should conduct itself to encourage fair and ethical discourse. Therefore, they’ve implemented a Voluntary Code of Ethics, taking accountability as a platform for the interactions that occur on it. Koo has also taken measures to make sure that even their censoring is fair by making sure that posts are moderated by moderators who are fluent in the language which is being used.

The measures the Koo app is taking to give India a chance to express themselves however they feel most comfortable while engaging in election discourse is an incredible step toward the nation's voice being magnified. Additionally, their prioritisation of responsible, honest, and civil discourse means it is a platform that is, in the best way, encouraging the Bharat Ki Awaaz.