Koo Users Share Their Opinions And Concerns For The "Mann Ki Baat" Radio Program

Every month, the Central Government invites people to voice their suggestions and complaints for them to be addressed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program, "Mann Ki Baat". As a result, social media is flooded with the voices of people from all over India, who see this as an excellent opportunity to express their concerns and ideas directly to the government, making it an important part of citizen-to-government dialogue. However, social media in the past has limited people to only being able to express their views in English, which is not ideal for a lot of people living in India, who are significantly more fluent in their respective dialects. This has been addressed by Koo, the micro-blogging platform, as it allows users to tweet in Hindi and other Indian languages, effectively conveying their thoughts as clearly as possible. This takes citizen-to-government communication a step further in the right direction. This month, the Central Government’s My Government Hindi, posted this on Koo.

Koo users jumped on the platform with their ‘Jan Ki Baat’, hoping to get their views on local or national issues at the forefront of political dialogue. A user named Kanti requested better hospital facilities in Rasulabad, her hometown, as there was no accessible place to receive treatments and undergo operations. Additionally, professor and writer Chandan Dubey called for an increase in police power and authority, arguing that it is the need of the hour. Another user, Rashmi, along with a few others, vocalised the importance of population control in India. These and countless other topics arose as a result of the government's post. Inspiringly, people were incredibly vocal about issues close to their hearts, and additionally, it ignited hopefulness for change. Koo has opened the doors for countless Indians to partake in such dialogues, allowing us to be one step closer to the changes we want to see.