Machine Learning & AI Expert Aishwarya Asesh Bringing Innovation To The World Of Data

Aishwarya Asesh has led several innovation-oriented projects with more than a decade of experience in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence and has made a significant contribution to the tech world by keeping innovation and global advancements at the helm of his efforts. He has consistently displayed the qualities of an effective researcher and a visionary.

Aishwarya Asesh, a senior data scientist, recently sat down with us to discuss how companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia are using Intelligent algorithms to monitor and expand their businesses. Aishwarya is the innovator of the Anomaly Detections algorithm, also used as part of the Intelligent Alerts system, which takes into account a specific benchmark, a threshold, or any patterns that do not follow normal data trends. Aishwarya is an expert in data science, particularly services that are built using machine learning, artificial intelligence, time series analysis, and forecasting data. He is a strategic leader known for his diverse perspectives and communicative vision, and he is persistently thriving to achieve excellence for customers and businesses.

When we asked Aishwarya what inspired him to create the innovative Anomaly Detection or Intelligent Alerts systems, he said,

“I was working on a project where I had to find anomalies in a customer’s usage data. If you are a key stakeholder at top firms or companies in the world, you can’t monitor your data 24/7, and even if you had time, you wouldn’t want to do that due to the volume of data. So there is a clear need for autonomously monitoring business performance and finding that unusual trend. I noticed that every data sequence follows a seasonal pattern, and I wanted to create an algorithm that could take that into account. That’s when I developed the Anomaly Detection algorithm.”

Aishwarya went on to explain how the Anomaly Detection algorithm works. He said, “The algorithm uses deep learning to detect patterns in customer usage data that can be filtered for different geo-based or device-based segments. The intelligent alerting algorithm looks at the data over time, and if there is any anomaly detection that crosses a certain threshold (like if you start getting a huge traffic inflow to your website), it sends you an alert about an anomaly being detected. It uses machine learning to detect any anomalies that might indicate a potential problem or opportunity.”

Aishwarya, on discussing the benefits of using the Anomaly Detection algorithm, said, “The algorithm can be used to detect potential problems or opportunities in customer usage data. For example, it can be used to detect sudden changes in usage patterns or spikes in usage that may indicate a potential issue. Additionally, it can also be used to detect potential opportunities, such as when customers are using a product or service more than usual. These are especially useful as the United States witnesses huge traffic on websites during the world’s biggest shopping season – Black Friday.” Patented algorithms like Aishwarya’s Anomaly Detection have helped in searching the hidden patterns and predicting any spikes or dips beforehand. It has been a boon for marketers to use insights as part of channel and marketing analytics.

Aishwarya also discussed how he is working on the latest algorithm going even further and using a multivariate, more than one time series approach. He said, “The algorithm has been used by customer support teams to quickly identify and resolve customer issues. The next step to finding an anomaly is to answer what might have caused it. Multivariate analysis is the key to answering any such questions.” Due to his excessive research knowledge, Aishwarya is consistently invited as a research work evaluator and judge at international conferences. He evaluates and is part of the panel for some of the most prestigious artificial intelligence and machine learning conferences; he is responsible for ensuring the quality of research work before they enter the adaption or publication phase.

Aishwarya’s commitment to learning and growing has evolved to be a commitment to educating scientists and researchers about how to adapt machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to real-world business problems. Aishwarya’s Anomaly Detection algorithms and Intelligent Alerting system are invaluable tools for customer success. His algorithm has been a great success, and it shows the power of machine learning and deep learning in understanding customer data for small to enormous companies in the world. We are excited to see what benefits the multivariate analysis algorithm of Aishwarya brings to the business world.