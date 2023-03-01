Magician Or Hacker? Shankar Bakshi Baffles People Around With Mind-boggling Tricks Again

The more we speak about a few people and professionals exceeding boundaries and making every possible effort not to get entangled in what others are already doing, the more we feel the need to talk about them, their journeys and stories that have the power to infuse great motivation and inspiration in other aspiring talents around the world. It is also imperative to talk more about them for the world to know their brilliance in all they ever choose to take in their hands. In the case of magician Shankar Bakshi, he not only takes things in hand, but he also disappears them in thin air or bewilders people with his magic tricks.

People can’t understand whether they should call him a magician or a hacker as recently, he shared two videos on Instagram, where in one, he is seen stunning people by unlocking a person’s phone, reading that person’s mind while putting in that person’s phone passcode and later in that same video, we see him take up a challenge as another person asks him to try the same trick on him.

This time, Shankar unlocks his iPhone using face ID that too with his own face leaving everybody in awe. In the second video (https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz0ZxnYB3Ar/?igshid=OTJlNzQ0NWM), we see Shankar walk up to random strangers on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey, wherein he’s seen unlocking a person’s phone as he apparently steals that person’s identity and unlocks the phone using his finger authentication/biometric.

The ones who were tricked couldn’t, for a few seconds, even believe what just happened to them, and as soon as he posted these videos, people came up with innumerable comments, where some also gave hilarious responses, and some even called him a hacker jokingly.

The mentalist and phenomenal mind reader showcases his expertise in what he does and which has what propelled him forward as a one-of-a-kind magician. The mind reader also excels at stealing biometrics and shocking people with his tricks on their phones. His close-up tricks and magic genius have been fun, enthralling and spellbinding all at once. Not just the ordinary public, Shankar Bakshi has spellbound celebrities, business personalities, athletes and many other well-esteemed personalities across industries with his genius in magic.

Posting these two videos where he (@shankar.bakshi) proves his mettle as a magician and mentalist have gone viral, and people from across the world have been seen praising him with kind words of appreciation for his innate talent and skill.



(The above Republic World article is a sponsored marketing initiative. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)