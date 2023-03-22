Maruti Suzuki Driving School Setting Right Standards Of Driving-training Since 2005

Quick links:
Maruti Suzuki Driving school has been setting the right standards of driving-training in the country since 2005. They’ve been the facilitators of quality training through a hybrid curriculum which includes on-roads driving situations and classroom training by experts. Their new-age, tech-enabled approach makes learning even more engaging.
Every driving school is equipped with cutting-edge technology like a driving simulator which helps learners get accustomed with real-world scenarios even before hitting the roads.
A combination of innovative teaching methods, real-time knowledge and practical exposure makes the learning process perfect.
Road safety has always been a part of Maruti Suzuki's core ethos and through the Maruti Suzuki Driving School, the brand is imparting an advanced driving-training through a scientifically designed curriculum that helps transform beginners into skilled and confident drivers by inculcating the safe driving culture through behavioural training and road sense.
The meticulously designed courses range from beginners to advanced and corporate courses. One can select the best suited one for them through a simple quiz available on the app and the website.
The Maruti Suzuki Driving School has a team of more than 1,500 trainers in more than 500 training schools, pan India.