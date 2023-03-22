Maruti Suzuki Driving School Setting Right Standards Of Driving-training Since 2005

Maruti Suzuki Driving school has been setting the right standards of driving-training in the country since 2005. They’ve been the facilitators of quality training through a hybrid curriculum which includes on-roads driving situations and classroom training by experts. Their new-age, tech-enabled approach makes learning even more engaging.

State-of-the-art technology

Every driving school is equipped with cutting-edge technology like a driving simulator which helps learners get accustomed with real-world scenarios even before hitting the roads.

A combination of innovative teaching methods, real-time knowledge and practical exposure makes the learning process perfect.

Road safety, the integral part of Maruti Suzuki's core ethos

Road safety has always been a part of Maruti Suzuki's core ethos and through the Maruti Suzuki Driving School, the brand is imparting an advanced driving-training through a scientifically designed curriculum that helps transform beginners into skilled and confident drivers by inculcating the safe driving culture through behavioural training and road sense.

Best-suited courses

The meticulously designed courses range from beginners to advanced and corporate courses. One can select the best suited one for them through a simple quiz available on the app and the website.

The Maruti Suzuki Driving School has a team of more than 1,500 trainers in more than 500 training schools, pan India.