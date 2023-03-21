Maruti Suzuki Introduces All New Hot And Techy Brezza - A Look At The Latest Features

Embrace city adventure with the advanced and exciting technology of the Maruti Suzuki hot and techy Brezza. The SUV comes with tech-loaded features and a youthful design that stands out even on the busiest of roads.

With its stylish design, bold stance, and its unmistakable road presence, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has redefined the SUV segment in India. With over 8,50,000 + delighted customers, the most-loved compact SUV has ruled the sales charts by being number one selling SUV.

Attractive features of the all-new SUV

Its modern and spacious interior offers an engaging driving experience. It has the next-gen Suzuki connect for an unmatched user experience with 40+ connected features. An electric sunroof gives the Brezza an exciting look and feel that turns every ride exciting.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Alexa compatibility, voice command support, Head Up Display, ambient lighting, wireless charging dock, rear AC vents, a 360-view camera, hill hold assist, electronic stability program, and more.

Brezza comes with 1.5L Advanced K-Series Engine

It is developed with a 1.5L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Petrol Engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology.

Brezza has a 1.5L Advanced K-Series Engine with S-CNG technology, which comes with Dual Inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and great fuel efficiency.

Safety in Brezza

Talking about the safety of the car, it has a lot of features that will ensure the experience of the user remains intact. It is equipped with 20+ safety features including 6 airbags and ESP with Hill Hold Assist.