Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Reaches Nexa Showrooms Across India Ahead Of Launch

The most anticipated SUV known for tackling the toughest terrains, the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny has reached the Nexa showrooms across India. Every element of the car, from the interior to the exterior, has been made with detailing to provide the best driving experience to off-roaders.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo, comes equipped with loads of features that enable the car to perform exceptionally well even in rugged conditions. Born in 1970, Jimny has taken a long journey down the evolutionary road. It has been the top choice in the harshest conditions and has seen and survived the worst. Only getting tougher with experience as its teacher.

The body of Jimny sits on top of the chassis and showcases a boxy design with square wheel arches, round headlights and lower-body cladding. All the elements that come fitted in the car give it a butch look. Those who want to take the all-new Jimny for offroading must know that it comes with a departure angle of 50 degrees, a ramp over angle of 24 degrees, and an approach angle of 36 degrees.

More features that make it an offroading vehicle

Apart from several standard features including six airbags, brake limited slip differential, and hill hold and hill descent controls, the offroader SUV in its technical aspect also shows three-link rigid axle suspension, a ladder frame chassis and 4 Wheel-Drive system with a low range gear transfer. It helps to maintain torque when the car speed is low.

The boxy SUV shape with a high bonnet makes it easy for the rider to look through every edge and get a 360 degrees view while driving. When it comes to the material used to build the car, it leaves a long-lasting positive impression on the customer as only high-grade materials have been used to make every element of the car.

The attached bumper comes with a scratch-resistant quality and the round-shaped headlamps ensure that visibility is never compromised. The IP and dashboard material used is inspired by the material used in high-grade SLR camera lenses. It absorbs the scratches and reflection. The boxy SUV also features shock-absorbing seats that deliver the ultimate comfort while offroading. Lastly, the signature Kinetic Yellow shade of the car, which is well-appreciated in the market, can be easily spotted during the rescue missions.