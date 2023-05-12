Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Comes Loaded With Features And Is Like No Other

Maruti Suzuki entered the commercial segment in 2016 with the Super Carry and it has gained tremendous popularity in a very short period. Thanks to its very neat design and the trust of Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry comes with the latest BS6 engine and is available in both, petrol and CNG variants.

The powerful engine of a 1.2L, four-cylinder vehicle gives excellent pickup and smooth drive. Super Carry has a very comfortable cabin space for utmost comfort. The CNG variant also comes with a 5L emergency petrol tank, a feature that makes the customers cover long distances with the peace of mind.

Strong network of 4,000+ Maruti Suzuki service centres

A wide service network with 4,000+ Maruti Suzuki service centres helps users almost everywhere. The most important feature when it comes to mini-truck is the loading deck, the 7.2ft by 4.9ft loading deck offers large loading space with a payload of 625 kg for the CNG variant and 740 kg for the petrol variant.

The strong steel chassis frame along with a broader wheelbase of 2,110 mm and a nice ground clearance ensures better stability and safety even on bad roads.

User can even modify the deck into more than various unique ways that suit your requirement. While the deck allows large volumes to be loaded, the spacious cabin, the long sliding, and the heat resistance seats are designed to make the user comfortable even during long driving hours.

The car-like gear shift and the light steering wheel make handling easier even with the heavy payload.

Super Carry sold through Maruti Suzuki commercial channel

Super Carry is sold through exclusive Maruti Suzuki commercial channel. It has a wide presence with 370+ showrooms across India.

With a powerful engine, large and stable deck, strong chasis frame, and comfortable driving. The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry packs a punch like no other and is truly a great companion.