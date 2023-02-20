Meet Anoop Mohan, The Creative Force Behind Multi-Faceted Projects

Any industry needs the help of creative professionals to grow and thrive as these set of individuals play a vital role in the success of any project or organisation, whether it is providing fresh ideas, coming up with innovative solutions, or bringing a unique perspective to the table. Their agility and adaptability allow them to quickly react to changes in the industry and stay ahead of the curve. To cut it short, they are essential to the success of any creative endeavour, and organisations should constantly look out for such professionals to provide them with the edge that makes them stand out from the competition. When we talk about such creative professionals, one name strikes our mind, and that's Anoop Mohan.



This extremely talented individual has been exploring the creative realm to its maximum, building, fixing and creating things. He has been a photojournalist, video editor, web designer and developer who has done exceptional work in these multiple niches. With many years of experience under his belt, he has been associated with a wide range of clients to help capture and produce stunning work. Speaking about his impeccable work standards, Anoop says, "With a keen eye for detail and a knack for finding creative solutions to complex problems, my passion is driven by my desire to capture the beauty and emotion of moments that can otherwise be overlooked."



Anoop started his career as a video editor in 2004, joining Malayalam’s famous editor Mahesh Narayan, Vijayakumar, and K Sreenivasan. Later in 2005, he joined WE Television as an editor. After gaining enough experience, he started his own news company called Film Flicks, which creates engaging and entertaining content. Apart from that, Anoop also specialises in Journalism and WordPress/PHP, having consulted and developed numerous projects. He has been working for over a decade now, and has built his career bit by bit which has turned into a major success today.

Instagram: iamanoopmohan