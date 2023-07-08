Meet The Most Influential Founders And CEOS Of 2023

The secret to a successful business very much depends on its founders and CEO’s whose multimillion dollar ideas takes shape in form of such booming businesses. Here are 8 most influential CEOs and founders of 2023.

Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney, Managing Director, ANB Auto India Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney, Managing Director, ANB Auto India Pvt. Ltd is one of the leading entrepreneurs of the country. An alumni of Hindu College and Delhi School of Economics, she has won various accolades-convenor of the Delhi School of Economics, honoured with doctorate by the World Peace Institute of the United Nations. Dr. Sawhney has been a panelist in prestigious business TV channels and has spoken about several business and social topics as well. She has been awarded the International prestigious Nelson Mandela Award which is recognized in over 11 countries worldwide for her excellence in the field of Entrepreneurship and Humanitarianism. Dr. Sawhney has made it to the glorious list of top most entrepreneurs of well-known publications like Fortune, India Today and Fox Story India. She has also worked for the prestigious United Nations Organisation and also on the panel of IIT. She was recently awarded the Best Woman Entrepreneur by Zee Media at Zee Business Leadership Conclave by the honourable cabinet minister Mr. Anurag Thakur.

Rajjat Gulati, Co-founder, Plutos ONE

Rajjat Gulati is Co-founder of plutos ONE - a no-cost, instant-on way for Banks to offer Financial Services to their Customers. It was a series of happy accidents that led Rajjat Gulati to meeting his co-founder. By this time he had worked at an MNC, interned at restaurants, run his own cafes, taught Maths, led product Teams at an EdTech, and been the CEO of a German Consulting Firm. But Gulati still hadn’t found his purpose. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Gulati defines his value through the impact he creates. “At plutos ONE we are force multipliers for the Banks in India,” he says. “We can multiply their reach and efficiency and help deliver more value to more people”

Raghu Chowdhary, CEO, Wowidays

Raghu Chowdhary, the visionary CEO of Wowidays has an extra-ordinary journey. With relentless drive and exceptional leadership, he redefines the travel industry, captivating global giants, travel agents, and businesses worldwide. Wowidays offers unparalleled experiences, empowering entrepreneurs and facilitating bulk bookings. Under Raghu's guidance, the company also fosters a thriving work-from-home platform, empowering women to achieve financial independence. Raghu Chowdhary and his dynamic team are expanding Wowidays' horizons, adding value to diverse industries. Get ready for an exceptional journey with this visionary CEO and his powerful mission, shaping the future of travel.

Dr. Lalit Arora, Founder and CEO, KW Academy of Excellence

Dr. Lalit Arora is the Founder and CEO of KW Academy of Excellence and a Sales and Marketing coach . He leads a community of almost 10000 thinkers and change makers. Having trained over 30 lakhs people in the span of 25years of his career, Dr Lalit Arora has been honoured with Kotler World Award. In this fast paced , stress -filled chaotic world, where people are being driven towards a purposeless life, Dr. Lalit Arora helps strengthen one’s mindset to help them achieve their goals and dreams to make it big in the sales and marketing industry .Every 90 days Dr. Lalit Arora chooses to work with a selected number of people who are already making a huge difference in their business, yet dream of creating even more impact.

Archana Singhal,Founder, Mindwell Counsel

Archana Singhal is a qualified and trained Educator, Counsellor and Family Therapist. A Member of National Psychological Wellbeing Council and Counsellors Council of India.She is an epitome of excellence.She works with clients struggling with Stress and Anxiety, PTSD, mild Depression, low self esteem, life transitions, past trauma, relationship conflicts, romantic breakup or separation, grieving a loss, body image concerns, burnout, career changes or those who want to work towards personal growth and development like inner child healing, exploring self identity, enhancing self acceptance, low mood and more! As of now at Mindwell Counsel, she works with varied age groups globally and strives to make people grow as a person and deal efficiently with their mental health concerns, eventually in an independent manner. She wishes to be the reason behind someone finding their way in life and getting a breakthrough.

She feels privileged to walk alongside her clients as they navigate the uncertainties and challenges of life. In the midst of their circumstances and challenges, she has been providing support to her clients with care and compassion. It is through this strong, relational connection that clients become empowered to move ahead in healthy and resilient ways.

Pragati Sureka, founder, emotional ability resources

Pragati Sureka is the founder of Emotional Ability Resources and a seasoned Harvard-accredited Clinical Psychologist.Apart from her therapeutic practice, she is a TEDx speaker, international corporate trainer and author who advocates preventive mental health care. She has done workshops for BlackRock Investments, ACI, VisionSpring, MSMEs, PSUs and MNCS and held niche sessions for EHAC, YPO, EO, ISB, , Accor, Siyahi, BNI and others in recent times. Her works include Musings: An Insight into Me by Authors Upfront, Hope by Scholastic and Emotional Ability Resources by Hayhouse. She has also published articles in reputed media pertaining to mental health and well-being.

Parduman suri, Celebrity Astrologer, Astro parduman

Parduman is India’s youngest astrologer, author & motivational speaker. He is a celebrity astrologer of world fame and is a consultant to famous actors, politicians, filmmakers, and other personalities. In 2021, Parduman Suri, became the first in the country to receive the ‘Indo-American Icon Award-2021’ by the U.S-based International Astrology Federation Inc (IAF)At the age of 25, he received the prestigious India Nostradamus Award 2022. Parduman was chosen for the award due to multiple accurate predictions, including the Sensex crossing 60,000 and the BJP winning more than 250 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Parduman also did the Vastu of the NPCL plant in Haryana. In 2022, he published his debut book, ‘Numerology, Secrets of Number’ with Dr. Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) graced the launch of his debut book.

Vineet Sharma, Founder, SECOND LIFE TRANSFORMATIONS

Vineet Sharma is the founder of SECOND LIFE TRANSFORMATIONS. Vineet is a Food Freedom Specialist, Amazon No.1 Best Selling Author, Creator of HIGH ENERGY EXPERIENCE and a Certified HIGH PERFORMANCE COACH, only 1 in total 1000 High Performances Coaches on the Planet. As a Food Freedom Specialist , Vineet is currently on a mission of impacting 10000 People's life with HIGH ENERGY EXPERIENCE - A food & nutrition program to achieve wellness , weight-loss & vitality by helping them change their relationship with food and overcome binge eating & emotional eating . As a Certified High Performance and Leadership Coach, Vineet specializes in helping Entrepreneurs achieve 5 years of success in 1 year in their business & life with his Success 5X Program.