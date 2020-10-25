Milky Mist Strives To Build A Sustainable Rural Economy Across South India

Dairy plays a significant part in Indian society's numerous aspects, including cuisine, religion, culture, and the economy. India has the highest level of milk production and consumption of all countries, with an annual output of 186,000 tonnes as of 2018. Milky Mist is synonymous with premium quality dairy products available across India. To commemorate their success story, Milky Mist India has launched the 'Building Healthy India' campaign that focuses on its mission to build a sustainable rural economy by involving farmers at every stage of dairy production.

Founded by T. Sathish Kumar in 1992, Milky Mist Dairy is a private sector dairy production company situated in Chittode near Erode, Tamil Nadu. At the tender age of 13, while all his friends went to school, Satish discovered an innovative & unique method to make paneer - a loved ingredient in kitchens across India. Thus, converting his father's failing dairy business into the empire that it is today.

" Sourcing good quality milk directly from farmers is the main ingredient for all our products. It is a huge challenge as traditionally, the farmers would supply the milk to the milk vendors & the milk vendors would provide it to dairy companies," says Sathish Kumar, Founder & MD, Milky Mist.

" I wake up every morning, milk the cows, and sell the milk directly to Milky Mist. There are no mediators in between. Milky Mist checks the quality of the milk and pays us a fair rate for it. Milky Mist also directly transfers the money to our bank accounts, so that's really helpful." says Sathya, a milk farmer who supplies milk to the company & believes it's a more economical way as it eliminated the middleman.

The company procures 6,00,000 litres of milk per day from over 50,000 milk farmers across South India. The company believes in empowering dairy farmers but directly procuring the milk from them rather than involving vendors & third-party people.

"For more than ten years, I am into this milk business. The difference between other companies and Milky Mist is that they care for our cattle and provide quality cattle food that helps cattle produce more milk because we not only profit but also earn a sustainable income. Our lives & income revolves around cattle, and Milky Mist understands that and ensures continuous growth." says Prabhu Kumar, another milk farmer associated with Milky Mist.

To meet the requirements of farmers & take care of the animals' health, Milky Mist also manufactures a compounded cattle feed that keeps the cattle healthy & ensures good quality milk. The company has a fully automated dairy production process even before pandemic that ensures safety, quality & freshness of products with 99.9% Human hands-free productions. The company initially started with manufacturing paneer and now has over 20 product categories loved by consumers in India and across the globe.

The company has always ensured a robust quality system, whether it is their factory or their milk collection centres, and continuously strives to achieve stringent quality norms that match global standards. The Milky Mist mission revolves around producing premium dairy products to build a healthy India. Right from procuring milk from farmers to finished products reaching customers, the company ensures freshness in every stage of the process.