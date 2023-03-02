MJ Rakesh: Mic Jockey Says It's Not About Hosting A Show, But Creating Experiences!

Being a Radio Jockey for 15 years & a Professional Emcee, Interactive Gamer, Team Building Specialist & Comic for 20 years, MJ Rakesh - The Mic Jockey carries incredible credits & experience of hosting the biggest Corporate events, Celebrity shows, Sporting extravaganzas like ICC Worldcups, IPL (10 seasons), Pro-Kabbadi (7 seasons), ISL Football (3 seasons), Marathons, Popular concerts & Parties across the country & overseas.

As an artist, MJ Rakesh not just gives his audience a good show, but also a tight-knit, power packed, wholesome new experience with humour, interaction, high energy, synergy and customised gigs & gags that makes them feel elevated. Basically bringing together his decades of experience & skill of handling & entertaining crowds, whether it’s Radio, Stage, Stadium, Club, Concert, TV. National or international. You name the kind of 'Mic', he is the 'Jockey' - MJ Rakesh - The Mic Jockey!

Need we mention his alter ego/ comic character on Radio, named Prof. Ulfat Sultan, that’s a hit amongst the masses for a decade now. And his 95 days stint on Bigg Boss Kannada, making him the most popular face on TV. Also recently awarded the Youth Icon Award by Govt. of Karnataka.

MJ Rakesh’s approach to entertainment is truly unconventional & out of the ordinary! Whether its Radio or Stage! He says ‘Gone are the days when an anchor or a host would just come on the mic, welcome the audience, make them sing or dance & just present the agenda or what’s next. Today its about how immersive & experiential an anchor or a host can be.’ MJ Rakesh lives up to his statements. He says, ‘I have 2 fold approach to my events/ shows. 1. Energy Mapping 2. Content Mapping’. Energy Mapping - ensuring there is high energy & vibe right across the event with no moments of lull or bore.

Content Mapping - with custom made interactive segments that are relevant to the event/show & specially curated gigs & gags that highlight the theme of the event/show. No wonder he proudly flaunts his hashtags #CreateExperiences #VibeHigh #GiveOrdinaryABreak. Some of the brands he has mesmerised with his work are Pepsi, CocaCola, Mercedes Benz, Harman, Ferrero Rocher, Myntra, Flipkart, EY, KPMG, & Orcales, Accentures of the world.

Apart from Radio & Corporate events, another huge side to his Mic Jockeying career is his high voltage presence in the biggest sporting events of our times. He has been the official entertainer/ host for ICC Worldcups (3 editions). He is popularly known as the IPL & Pro Kabaddi Rockstar coz he rocks the crowds in the stadiums across the country, leaving them in splits with his mad energy. He recently added some international leagues to his repertoire like the International League T20 held in UAE.

When asked about his stint with these, he says – ‘I just can’t explain in words how it feels when I have millions of people respond to my voice. The mexican waves, the flash lights, cheer squads, cheer anthems, the madness, the frenzy…. all driven by 1 voice! It’s too much power & too much responsibility vested in me & I do my best to live up. When Iam on massive stages like these, I don’t hold courage. I hold rage’.

A larger part of MJ Rakesh’s career has been his Radio! Apart from having a quick-silver tongue, gift of the gab & swooning audience with quick wit & satire on his Radio shows as a Radio Jockey, he has been an ace creative director & led a Radio station too. He has designed & executed some of the award winning big banner Radio campaigns whilst his decade long stint at Radioone Bangalore. He has been the master mind & voice behind his alter ego/ comic character on Radio, named Prof. Ulfat Sultan, which apparently holds a repute of being the longest standing humour character on Indian Radio.

Teamed up with RJ Prithvi on Saturdays mornings for some jaw dropping action. Brought in bands/artists from across the country to jam up with him live on 'One Bengaluru One Music' on Sundays nights. MJ Rakesh has also spun things for Red FM in Bangalore with his content going viral on-air & digital. Some of his creations here have been… another popular humour character called Pathes, Prof. Jawabuddin Siddique, Republic Day video etc. Not to mention, he is after all a veteran of Radio, since he comes with an experience of being a Radio Jockey at the ancient All India Radio as well. He is popularly even referred to as the ‘Radio Evangelist’

All in all MJ Rakesh is a wholesome package & a complete powerhouse. He means entertainment & content in everything he does on the mic! 2 decades in this stream & even till now… every time he takes the mic, he is as fresh as new & with the energy of a beginner. No wonder he was awarded the Youth Icon Award by Govt. of Karnataka. And when we ask him about what all this means to him, he just says - 'Create Experiences, Vibe High, And you'll see how the world makes your life worth living'

